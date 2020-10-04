Single Cell Analysis Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Single Cell Analysis Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Single Cell Analysis manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, single cell analysis refers to the study of individual cells isolated from tissues in multicellular organisms. Study of living cells can increase the understanding of the interconnecting molecular events that are continually taking place within each cell.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999700

Top Players Are:

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Bio

Rad Laboratories Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

GE Healthcare

Illumina Inc.

Merck KGaA

Qiagen NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Overview:

The growth of the single cell analysis market is attributed to the technological advancements in single cell analysis products, increasing investments in cancer research, and rising biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in recent years.

Cancer is one of the major causes of deaths across the world, and there were 8.8 million victims in 2015, accounting for nearly one in six deaths. The disease has witnessed significant growth in the past few decades and is expected to rise rapidly over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 10.9 million new cases of cancer were identified in 2002, which grew substantially over the next decade to approximately 14.1 million in 2012. An estimated 30% growth was observed over the decade. Moreover, WHO estimated the growth to increasing to 70% over the next two decades, worldwide. Circulating tumor cells are gaining increasing clinical attention since they are likely to enable the monitoring of cancer progression and adjustment of treatment. In such cases, single-cell sequencing analysis has found its application in search of better diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers. In recent years, multiple technologies for enrichment, isolation, as well as molecular and functional analysis of circulating tumor cells have been developed, such as single cell analysis. In 2014, the Clinical Research Infrastructure Initiative brought together several funding organizations, such as the Welcome Trust and Cancer Research UK, in partnership, led by the Medical Research Council (MRC), in order to invest over GBP 230 million for single-cell genomics for cancer studies.