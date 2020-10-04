Marketing Analytics Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Marketing Analytics Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Marketing Analytics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Marketing analytics software aid a company in tracking the data pertaining to traffic, leads, and sales. Implementation of marketing analytics helps the person of interest to compare between various mediums of operation, such as social media vs. blogging vs. email marketing etc. these analytics also aid in diagnosing the difficulties faced in a particular channel, and the tactical steps which need to be taken to improve the background.

Top Players Are:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.Com Inc.

Accenture PLC

Adobe Systems Incorporated

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Neustar, Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.

Tableau Software

Google LLC Market Overview:

The Marketing Analytics Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The benefits of analytics have become highly obvious for companies as the competition for the retention of customers has become a necessity for the businesses. Companies these days use multiple channels to keep the customers informed and connected with them. Analytics solution allows them to keep track of the impact of the actions taken. This has resulted in the Integration of these solutions with the existing ERP solution, which is beneficial in using the generated and available data.

Increasing need to utilize marketing budgets for an effective ROI is estimated to boost the market over the forecast period.

Further, the adoption of cloud technology and Big Data is also increasing the growth of the Marketing Analytics market.