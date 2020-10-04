Mobile Satellite Services Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Mobile Satellite Services Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Mobile Satellite Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Mobile satellite services (MSS) are the telecom services provided to mobile users with the help of satellite technology to establish communication between portable terminals or mobile devices. The availability of mobile communication beyond the terrestrial-based wireless system is a salient feature of MSS. The cost of mobile devices and the poor connection between mobile devices are key drawbacks of these services. MSS is used for emergencies such as distress, natural disasters, war zones, and breakdown of emergency communication.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Voice Segment is expected to register a Significant Growth

Companies are offering portable and fixed phone services that provide essential voice calls and messaging, for businesses operating in remote regions across the world. These voice services can be used on land, at sea, and in the air. They utilize advanced satellite communications network, offering clear voice quality and minimal call drop out.

For government agencies, voice mobile satellite services are an effective solution to manage coast guards and forest rangers, allowing them to help people on the borders and the islands. This is necessary during natural disasters.

Apart from government agencies, businesses adopt voice satellite services to ensure continuous, uninterrupted communications for their crews in the fishery, mining, transport, construction, and tourism industries. Individual customers also benefit from voice satellite services, especially those who are always on the move or working in areas without cellular networks.

Companies support polar adventurers by providing them with voice satellite services, which enable satellite connectivity for mobile devices where terrestrial networks cannot reach. For instance, Polar adventurer Antony Jinman used Iridium GO! on his Antarctica trip.

Companies are also adopting voice-based mobile satellite services to keep their employees connected with their families and close friends. For instance, Inmarsat offers one of the services called ChatCard, which helps to reduce feelings of isolation at sea, by giving crewmembers the freedom to stay in touch with family and friends, anywhere.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

North America, among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, is one of the largest markets for mobile satellite services. The growth in demand from end-user industries, such as government, maritime, aviation, among others, is boosting the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the region has advanced foothold technological infrastructure and improved network connectivity.

The government agencies in the region have taken significant efforts to introduce new satellite and navigation systems, which have further boosted the growth of the satcom industry. For instance, in June 2018, the U.S. Air Force awarded the contract of USD 130 million to SpaceX for the launch of Air Force Space Command Satellite (AFSPC) -52 satellites in the late FY2020.

Recently, SES GS announced that the U.S. General Services Administration’s Future Satellite Communications Service Acquisition (FCSA) program had awarded SES Government Solutions the spot on the Complex Commercial Satellite Communications Solutions contract (CS3).

This will allow the U.S. Government to take advantage of most innovative offerings, including high throughput connectivity on multi-orbit satellite fleet. Complex solutions will have any combination of fixed and mobile satellite services, service-enabling authorizations, components, and ancillary equipment, such as terminals, teleports, and peripherals.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

