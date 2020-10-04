Rotary Pump Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Rotary Pump Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Rotary Pump manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

A rotary vane pump is a positive-displacement pump that consists of vanes mounted to a rotor that rotates inside a cavity. In some cases these vanes can have variable length and/or be tensioned to maintain contact with the walls as the pump rotates.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Food & Beverage Sector to account for Significant Share

The European food & beverage industry is the major contributor to the overall economy, ahead of all other manufacturing sectors (including automotive).

The industry is the largest in terms of value added ( 1.8% of gross value addition) and a number of jobs. The industry contributes to the trade surplus, owing to product acceptance overseas. From the past decade, the export in the industry has almost doubled to reach a positive balance of EUR 30 billion.

The EU government is also working to increase the competitiveness of the food sector, by creating new opportunities for trade. Consequently, complying with the growing sanitary regulations (both domestic and international), and catering to growing food consumption worldwide, is expected to further drive the rotary pump market in the region.

China to account for Major Share in the Market

Adoption of rotary pumps is influenced by factors, like growth in infrastructure. The Chinese government is focusing on improving the infrastructure, in order to attract additional foreign investments and manufacturing industries, thereby strengthening the overall production output.

Additionally, one of the major challenges faced by the market is the increase in the cost of raw materials. The raw materials include bronze, polycarbonate, cast iron, and stainless steel, the cost of which is increasing as a result of rising inflation and supply shortage.

China is expected to account for a significant share of the global electricity output over the next few years, up from 19.2% in 2010. In order to achieve this, China has implemented more than 33 policy initiatives to support renewable electricity, particularly in areas like solar and wind energy.

In China, around 30-50 industrial projects were approved over the past few years, which are likely to drive the demand for pumps. The aforementioned factors greatly influence the present tremendous growth opportunities for the rotary pump market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Rotary Pump Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Focus on Waste Water Management Systems in Most developing Countries

4.3.2 Focus On Retrofitting Of Existing and Energy-Efficient Pumps

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.2 North America

5.2.1 By Type

5.2.1.1 Vane

5.2.1.2 Screw

5.2.1.3 Progressive Cavity (PC)

5.2.1.4 Lobe

5.2.1.5 Gear

5.2.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.2.1 Oil & Gas

5.2.2.2 Power Generation

5.2.2.3 Chemical & Petrochemical

5.2.2.4 Food & Beverage

5.2.2.5 Water & Wastewater

5.2.2.6 Pharmaceutical

5.2.2.7 Others End User Industry

5.2.3 By Country

5.2.3.1 United States

5.2.3.2 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 By Type

5.3.1.1 Vane

5.3.1.2 Screw

5.3.1.3 Progressive Cavity (PC)

5.3.1.4 Lobe

5.3.1.5 Gear

5.3.2 By End-User Industry

5.3.2.1 Oil & Gas

5.3.2.2 Power Generation

5.3.2.3 Chemical & Petrochemical

5.3.2.4 Food & Beverage

5.3.2.5 Water & Wastewater

5.3.2.6 Pharmaceutical

5.3.2.7 Others End-User Industry

5.3.3 By Country

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Rest of Europe

5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1 By Type

5.4.1.1 Vane

5.4.1.2 Screw

5.4.1.3 Progressive Cavity (PC)

5.4.1.4 Lobe

5.4.1.5 Gear

5.4.2 By End-User Industry

5.4.2.1 Oil & Gas

5.4.2.2 Power Generation

5.4.2.3 Chemical & Petrochemical

5.4.2.4 Food & Beverage

5.4.2.5 Water & Wastewater

5.4.2.6 Pharmaceutical

5.4.2.7 Others End-User Industry

5.4.3 By Country

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 By Type

5.5.1.1 Vane

5.5.1.2 Screw

5.5.1.3 Progressive Cavity (PC)

5.5.1.4 Lobe

5.5.1.5 Gear

5.5.2 By End-User Industry

5.5.2.1 Oil & Gas

5.5.2.2 Power Generation

5.5.2.3 Chemical & Petrochemical

5.5.2.4 Food & Beverage

5.5.2.5 Water & Wastewater

5.5.2.6 Pharmaceutical

5.5.2.7 Others End-User Industry

5.5.3 By Country

5.5.3.1 Brazil

5.5.3.2 Mexico

5.5.3.3 Argentina

5.5.3.4 Rest of Latin America

5.6 Middle East & Africa

5.6.1 By Type

5.6.1.1 Vane

5.6.1.2 Screw

5.6.1.3 Progressive Cavity (PC)

5.6.1.4 Lobe

5.6.1.5 Gear

5.6.2 By End-User Industry

5.6.2.1 Oil & Gas

5.6.2.2 Power Generation

5.6.2.3 Chemical & Petrochemical

5.6.2.4 Food & Beverage

5.6.2.5 Water & Wastewater

5.6.2.6 Pharmaceutical

5.6.2.7 Others End-User Industry

5.6.3 By Country

5.6.3.1 United Arab Emirates

5.6.3.2 Saudi Arabia

5.6.3.3 South Africa

5.6.3.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dover Corporation

6.1.2 Colfax Corporation

6.1.3 SPX Flow Inc.

6.1.4 Xylem Inc.

6.1.5 IDEX Corporation

6.1.6 Atlas Copco AB

6.1.7 Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG.

6.1.8 ULVAC Inc.

6.1.9 Busch Systems

6.1.10 Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

