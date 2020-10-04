Nano Radiation Sensors Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Nano Radiation Sensors Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Nano Radiation Sensors manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Carbon nanotube-based sensors are particularly suitable and promising for chemical and radiation detection because the technology can be used to fabricate gas or liquid chemical sensors that have extremely low power requirements and are versatile and ultra-miniature in size, with added cost benefits.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics End User to Account for Largest Share

End-users across nations are increasingly demanding high-performance devices with reliable and highly portable computing platforms. Connectivity over wireless networks such as Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, and Bluetooth to facilitate easy data exchange and transfer has been increasing rapidly.

This has led to wireless computing devices, such as tablets, smartphones, wearables, and sensors, flooding the market. Wireless computing devices require a high level of integration, which, in turn, is propelling the development of a number of new designs to support multiple applications on a single platform. In such a market scenario, the need for innovative, low-cost testing solutions can facilitate cost efficiencies and ensure quick market entry of the product.

Regional factors have impacted production facility investments. For instance, America’s tariffs on goods made in China influenced semiconductor companies (SK Hynix,, and Mitsubishi Electric), to move their production back to Asia, thus making Asia, a potential market for nanosensors.

United States to Account for Significant Share

The United States is the largest market for nano radiation sensors in the global market. The country has a high demand from almost all the end-user segments alike, which is one of the major driving factors for the increasing demand from the country. However, the major contributors to the demand include healthcare, automotive and industrial, aerospace and defense, and power generation sectors.

The healthcare sector in the country is one of the major sources of demand for nano radiation sensors. Immense research and clinical trial activity in the country always keeps the demand from this sector high. In fact, according to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), pharmaceutical companies in the United States spent a record USD 71.4 billion on research and development activities in 2017 (over 26%, spent on Phase I, II, and III clinical trials, by each company involved in clinical trials).

Also, the United States comprises the most significant market for advanced defense equipment and services in the world. According to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), as of 2017, the country produced more than 1596 general aviation airplanes (do not involve military aircraft).

Further, the United States is the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy with 98 operating nuclear power reactors as of October 2018. It is estimated that the country accounts for approximately 30% of global nuclear power generation capacity. In fact, as of 2017, the nuclear power generation segment was responsible for 20% of the total electricity output.

Over the forecast period, such initiatives are expected to open new market opportunities to the nano radiation sensors in the power generation sector.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Nano Radiation Sensors Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Trend of Miniaturization Across Various Industries

4.3.2 Advancements in Nanotechnology Supported by Government Regulations

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complexity in Manufacturing and Potential Risks Involved in Adopting Radiation Nanosensors

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Scintillation Detectors

5.1.2 Solid-state Detectors

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Consumer Electronics

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Oil and Gas

5.2.6 Power Generation

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Mexico

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Analog Devices Inc.

6.1.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.3 Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co. Ltd

6.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.5 Baker Hughes (General Electric)

6.1.6 Rae Systems Inc. (Honeywell International Inc.)

6.1.7 First Sensor AG

6.1.8 Hamamatsu Photonics KK

6.1.9 Toshiba Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

