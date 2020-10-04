Security Analytics Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Security Analytics Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Security Analytics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Security analytics is the process of using data collection, aggregation, and analysis tools for security monitoring and threat detection. Security analytics data can be collected in several ways, including Network traffic. Endpoint and user behavior data.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Network Security Analytics to Account for Significant Share

Network security applications are the largest source of demand for security analytics solutions globally. Security analysis, unlike other more well-behaved problem domains, does not naturally lend itself to statistical analysis. In most of the cases, programmers do not have the basic data that enable them to fabricate an accurate analytical engine.

Further, given the tendency of attackers to constantly adapt to changes, makes fabrication of network security analytics solutions an almost impossible task to the programmers. Also, In recent times, there have been many cases of network and web-app security failures that brought catastrophic damage to several large enterprises and governments globally.

Further, as the traditional network security analytics solutions based on the Bayesian probability theory, that states it’s possible to predict with high accuracy the likelihood of something happening by capturing every element of a problem and calculates possible outcomes mathematically, are being replaced with machine learning algorithms, due to this network security analytics solutions are getting more reliable.

Bayesian models have domain conceptual alignment and ability to reason on incomplete data, while machine learning has the sheer power and ability to cope with massive quantities of data required by modern networks, that are spreading beyond traditional applications.

North America to Account for Major Share

The Kaspersky Lab 2018 B2B Survey indicated that in North America, the average cost of a data breach for an enterprise reached USD 1.6 million (up 23% from USD 1.3 million in 2017) on average.

North America is the most expensive location for any small- and medium-scale business (SMB) to suffer a data breach compared to other regions. SMBs in the United States and Canada have the highest recovery cost, at USD 149 thousand on average (up 27% from USD 117 thousand in 2017).

End-user industries in the region have been pioneers and early adopters of analytics solution to remain ahead of competitions in other regions. This has helped enterprises and SMBs create huge databases and infrastructure to support the use of security analytics in a proactive measure.

Companies, such as Cylance Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions, and Securonix, a provider of SIEM and user and entity behavioral analytics, operating in North America in security analytics, announced a partnership to support the interoperability of CylancePROTECT with the new release of the Securonix Security Analytics Platform indicating the emerging trend towards cloud solution in security analytics.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Security Analytics Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Level of Sophistication of Threats And Security Breaches

4.3.2 Rise in IoT and BYOD Trend

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Data Integration and Connectivity

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Network Security Analytics

5.1.2 Application Security Analytics

5.1.3 Web Security Analytics

5.1.4 Endpoint Security Analytics

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Healthcare

5.2.2 Defense and Security

5.2.3 Banking and Financial Services

5.2.4 Telecomm and IT

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alert Logic Inc.

6.1.2 Arbor Networks Inc.

6.1.3 Symantec Corporation

6.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.5 RSA Security LLC

6.1.6 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

6.1.7 IBM Corporation

6.1.8 Logrhythm, Inc.

6.1.9 Fireeye, Inc.

6.1.10 Splunk Inc.

6.1.11 Fortinet Inc.

6.1.12 McAfee LLC

6.1.13 Micro Focus International Plc

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

