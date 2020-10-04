Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Intelligent Motor Control Center Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Intelligent Motor Control Center manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

A motor control center (MCC) is an assembly of one or more enclosed sections having a shared power bus, and principally containing motor control units. In other words, MCCs are a factory assembly of several motor starters. Network communication challenges and technological advancements have revealed the need to integrate three primary system components: hardware, communications, and software. Next-generation, integrated, intelligent motor control centers (IMCCs) were introduced to match these growing demands.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Automotive End-User to Account for Significant Share

IMCC finds applications in the manufacturing plants of automotive and other transport vehicles, such as ships and railway carriages. IMCC demand in vehicle manufacturing is expected to increase at a steady pace, particularly in Germany, United States, and Japan, owing to the presence of a robust automotive manufacturing sector and higher penetration of industrial automation.

Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA) reported that the total number of cars produced in 2016 amounted to 94,976,569 units. The growing demand for automobiles is expected to continue over and beyond the forecast period, which will, in turn, create a demand for effective manufacturing equipment and technologies.

Automakers like Toyota, Mazda, BMW, etc. are expanding their operations across North America, and Asian regions can be potential buyers of IMCC over the forecast period.

North America to Account for Major Share

The North American market is a relatively mature market, but still presents ample opportunities for the implementation of new technologies, such as IMCC. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that nearly half of the electricity used by the US manufacturers was for operating machinery, of which machine drives (motors) consumed the most.

Such estimates determine the need for efficient motor control systems. Connected manufacturing units in the region support the adoption of IMCC, as a better alternative for reduced energy consumption. The oil & gas industry is expected to be the most prominent end-user in the North American market

IMCCs are predominantly used in the renewable energy industry. Tax incentives have been implemented to encourage the growth of wind energy in the region. In 2016, the wind workforce grew by about 32% emphasizing the growth of this form, in energy production

The US Energy Information Administration estimated that in 2017, the chemical industry was the largest industrial consumer of energy. The chemical industry, along with refining and mining industry, accounted for about 58% of the total US industrial sector energy. Such statistics indicate the scope for the adoption of IMCC, in order to reduce energy consumption.

It is estimated that about 77% of the energy generated in Canada is from renewable energy sources and nuclear energy combined. This percentage is expected to grow over the coming years, owing to the environmental regulations against the use of fossil fuels. The extensive use of electrical enclosures in hydraulic and solar grids is expected to drive the market forward in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Level of Industrial Automation

4.3.2 Wide Range of Benefits Offered by Intelligent MCCs over Traditional MCCs

4.3.3 Increased Focus on Developing an Efficient Manufacturing/Production Processes

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Costlier Product Implementation due to Hidden Costs in Equipment Installation

4.4.2 Increase in the Use of Switchgears in Medium-voltage Segment

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Operating Voltage

5.1.1 Low-voltage Intelligent MCCs

5.1.2 Medium-voltage Intelligent MCCs

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Chemicals/Petrochemicals

5.2.3 Food and Beverage

5.2.4 Mining and Metals

5.2.5 Pulp and Paper

5.2.6 Power Generation

5.2.7 Oil and Gas

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries (Cement Manufacturing, Wastewater Management)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.2 Eaton Corporation

6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.4 ABB Limited

6.1.5 Siemens AG

6.1.6 Larson & Turbo Limited

6.1.7 General Electric Co.

6.1.8 Technical Control Systems Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

