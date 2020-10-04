Cosmetic Packaging Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024
“Cosmetic Packaging Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Cosmetic Packaging manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
The term cosmetic packaging is used for cosmetic containers and secondary packaging of fragrances and cosmetic products. The primary aim of packaging is the protection of the product from all hazards it can be exposed to during transport and handling. The role of packaging for cosmetics is not only the prime role of containing but also of enhancing aesthetics.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Caps and Closures to Account for Significant Share In The Market
Cosmetic manufacturers are providing enhanced value and experience to reach out to more customers by using caps and closures as a customizable extension of a package design identity.
While they both preserve product integrity and facilitate a product’s use by consumers, packaging solution providers are pairing these caps with ergonomic designs to add to their current functions. Thus, the pairing of applicators and cosmetics’ closures has also been witnessed amongst manufacturers.
This development in the market has redefined time-to-market while simplifying projects and shortening lead time, which, in turn, makes the products and packages ready-to-go.
There is a growing attraction for click and close caps to provide the audial assurance and satisfactory closure of the product. Thus, the market is witnessing a growing attraction for magnets in the closures, particularly in luxury skincare packaging.
North America Has A Significant Share In Market
Increasing adoption of advanced technologies for cosmetic packaging and growing trends of skincare products are some of the significant factors driving market growth. Skincare products seem to be the biggest focus for consumers and retailers alike.
The Korean Beauty product trend continues to influence the regional market, especially the Canadian market, as hydration products aimed at creating a dewy, luminous skin look continue to experience high popularity.
The region also has many prominent vendors of cosmetic packaging, who are focusing on expanding. Instead of launching their own new brands, acquisitions, local and global, have become part of their growth strategies.
Many regional packaging vendors are also investing in R&D to innovate new technologies, oriented toward cosmetic products.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Cosmetic Packaging Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Consumption of Cosmetic Products
4.3.2 Increasing Focus on Innovation and Attractive Packaging
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Increase In Focus on Innovative and Attractive Packing
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material Type
5.1.1 Plastic
5.1.2 Glass
5.1.3 Metal
5.1.4 Other Material Types
5.2 By Product Type
5.2.1 Droppers
5.2.2 Cap and Closure
5.2.3 Sticks
5.2.4 Pumps and Dispensers
5.2.5 Tube
5.2.6 Bottles
5.2.7 Ampoules
5.2.8 Jars
5.2.9 Palettes
5.2.10 Metal Containers
5.2.11 Folding Cartons and Paperboard (Secondary packaging)
5.3 By Cosmetic Type
5.3.1 Hair Care
5.3.2 Skin Care
5.3.3 Nail Care
5.3.4 Color Cosmetics and Makeup
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 RPC Group PLC
6.1.2 Amcor Limited
6.1.3 Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd
6.1.4 HCP Packaging Co. Ltd.
6.1.5 AptarGroup Inc.
6.1.6 Cosmopak Ltd.
6.1.7 Quadpack Industries SA
6.1.8 Rieke Packaging Systems Ltd
6.1.9 Albea SA
6.1.10 DS Smith PLC
6.1.11 Gerresheimer AG
6.1.12 Raepak Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
