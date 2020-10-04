Clinical Data Analytics Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Clinical Data Analytics Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Clinical Data Analytics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Clinical data analytics help physicians take care of a patient’s health conditions better, as well as aid in understanding the health status of the patients concerned. The technology can vary according to the data involved or the users of the information or the actions, which are at the discretion of decision makers, such as nurses, doctors, public health officials, senior management, etc. <

Top Players Are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Caradigm

CareEvolution, Inc.

Cerner Corp

Health Catalyst

IBM Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

McKesson Corporation

Optum Inc.

Oracle Corporation Market Overview:

The Global Clinical Data Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.974 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 33.07% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Clinical data analytics in the healthcare sector plays a prominent role in curing and predicting diseases, which increases the quality of care and nullifies preventable deaths, which occur due to the negligence of some chronic diseases.

Availability of new technology and software, such as the internet of things (IoT) and mHealth, has provided the patients with ease of access to a range of services. With the aid of these solutions, patients can track their health data and share it with their respective healthcare professionals for any further treatment.

The increasing number of healthcare groups are currently looking toward analytics solutions for effective population health management, which is expected to increase the demand for clinical data analytics over the forecast period.