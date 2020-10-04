Fixed LTE Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Fixed LTE Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Fixed LTE manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The Fixed LTE concept is intended as a fixed access broadband product with fixed cost per month depending on the maximum speed.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Residential Type of User Expected to Account for Significant Share

The utilization of fixed LTE in residential areas is increasing rapidly, owing to increasing consumer need for high-speed internet connectivity, primarily wherein the customers have limited access to the technology. Notably, the service providers are making a prominent investment into fixed LTE technology for home or residential users, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market, over the forecast period

For instance, in Mexico, AT&T launched fixed LTE broadband services especially for residential users, in April 2018, wherein the company has laid emphasis majorly in the areas which are unserved or underpenetrated by fixed-line operators. As a result, it is likely to compel other ISPs to invest, in the area, in order to garner a higher share, thereby boosting the market’s growth. Additionally, in mid-2018, Telcel launched fixed LTE services at a competitive price, in Mexico, to tackle AT&T and other competitors.

In the United States, the demand for high-speed internet connections is increasing at a rapid rate, owing to which, companies are rigorously investing in fixed wireless connections. Deploying fixed wireless connections not only offers high-speed internet but also help the users in the unserved areas to avail of them.

Since June 2014, till December 2016, the number of residential wireless connections for 25 Mbps downstream connection has increased by over 400%, due to the rapid demand from rural areas. In addition, this is expected to augment investments from service providers, thereby boosting the fixed LTE infrastructure and market growth, over the next six years.

North America Accounts for Significant Share in the Market

The North American region has witnessed a significant increase in interest and investment in fixed wireless broadband, over the last two years. While approximately 30% of US households in remote and rural communities still lack access to high-speed broadband, fixed wireless broadband is emerging as a key technology enabler.

It is reported that approximately 2,000 wireless internet service providers (WISPs) are currently providing fixed wireless broadband services to more than 4 million households in small towns and rural communities, in all 50 US states.

Rise is making further investments to expand its fixed LTE wireless coverage area in more than 20 small-to-mid-sized markets, increasing peak Internet speeds up to 50 Mbps, by continuing to acquire more 2.5 GHz spectrum, to allow its rural and suburban subscribers to receive faster Internet access.

Giants in the telecom industry in this region are also entering this segment of the market. To develop solutions for these rural areas, six of the leading telecom companies accepted more than USD 1.4 billion, in early 2017, as funding in the second phase of the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) Connect America Fund (CAF-II) to bring broadband to an estimated 3.5 million households and businesses in uncovered rural areas. Verizon opted out of the high-cost broadband program, while CAF II funding was accepted by CenturyLink, AT&T, Frontier, Windstream, FairPoint, and Consolidated Communications.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Fixed LTE Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Adoption of Public Safety LTE.

4.3.2 Growing Demand For High Speed BroadBand In Rural Areas

4.3.3 Positive Outlook of Fixed LTE Compared to DSL, Fiber and Cable

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Network Performance Concerns

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of User

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.2 Commercial

5.2 By Type of Solution

5.2.1 LTE Infrastructure

5.2.2 Other Solution Types (Indoor CPE, Outdoor CPE)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.2 Arris International PLC

6.1.3 Netgear Inc.

6.1.4 Sagemcom SAS

6.1.5 Technicolor SA

6.1.6 ZyXel Communications Corp

6.1.7 ZTE Corporation

6.1.8 Telenet Systems Pvt. Ltd

6.1.9 Aztech Group Ltd

6.1.10 Shenzhen Zoolan Technology Co. Ltd

6.1.11 L-com Global Connectivity

6.1.12 Samsung Group

6.1.13 Motorola Solutions Inc.

6.1.14 Telrad Networks Ltd

6.1.15 Teltronics (Hytera)

6.1.16 Telefonica SA

6.1.17 AT&T Inc.

6.1.18 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.19 Datang Telecom Technology & Industry Group

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

