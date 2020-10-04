Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Digital transformation in the manufacturing industry addresses various global issues within the manufacturing industry, including the manufacturing companies modernizing their supply chain through big data and GPS tracking, which not only helps in data-driven planning but also provide a competitive advantage over counterparts and stay ahead in the mark

Key Market Trends:

Key Market Trends:

Robotics is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

Improved efficiency, and a reduction in production costs, when compared to conventional manufacturing processes, are boosting the adoption of automation technology, which is driving the digital transformation across the manufacturing segment. The application of robots in manufacturing increases efficiencies from raw material handling, to finished product packing. These robots are programmed to operate 24/7, and also can be customized to perform complex functions.

Highly trainable and collaborative robots, across the manufacturing sector, are being deployed in unsafe working environments. For instance, autonomous dump trucks used at mining sites can be remotely controlled by operators, eliminating the need for human drivers. According to Adobe’s 2018 Digital Intelligence briefing, about 15% of businesses use AI today, and 31% plan to add support for it, over the forecast period. Therefore, the increasing adoption of AI is also aiding the adoption of modern robotics, through cobots. Cobots can help eliminate dangerous work, freeing humans for more satisfying jobs, and avoiding the risk of repetitive stress.

The adoption of robots in manufacturing plants aids the smart machinery in identifying irregularities and can help fix mechanical issues without any human intervention, allowing the company to increase efficiency and minimize delays.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

Modern manufacturing facilities in the United States rely on new technologies and innovations, in order to produce higher quality products at a significant rate, with lower costs. In order to survive in the current competitive scenario, companies in the region are adopting sophisticated and intelligent solutions.

Several government initiatives are aiding the transformation of the traditional manufacturing industry. For instance, the previous government proposed the National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI), which consist of regional hubs that are expected to accelerate the development and adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, for making new, globally competitive products. The formation of the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP) is an initiative undertaken to make the industry, universities, and the federal government invests in emerging technologies.

Furthermore, the IoT-enabled manufacturing plants in the United States allow manufacturing companies to optimize their business operations, product and services innovations, and supply chain and logistics management. Thus, manufacturers from different end-user sectors, such as industrial equipment, defense, healthcare, and electronics, are seeking these IoT solutions. For instance, in July 2016, Boeing partnered with Microsoft to build a cloud-based platform, for its portfolio of commercial aviation analytics tools. This is expected to help Boeing take advantage of more robust data intelligence. As a result, data in the cloud will help Boeing manage inventory and optimize the maintenance costs involved in the production.

According to RIA estimates, about 250,000 robots are being used in the United States, behind only Japan and China. In the United States, manufacturing accounts for USD 2.17 trillion in annual economic activity, and more than 98% of US manufacturers qualify as small businesses. There have been a series of mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions, in the United States, aimed at taking advantage of the increasing adoption of digital solutions. The primary driver behind these investments has been the continuous evolution of new technologies applications, to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. For instance, 7.ai partnered with Blue Prism, to deliver new AI-enabled automation capabilities, for virtual agents in digital process automation.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Inclination Of Manufacturers Toward Cost Efficient Processes

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack Of Technical Expertise

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Robotics

5.1.2 IoT

5.1.3 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

5.1.4 Cybersecurity

5.1.5 Other Technologies ( Big Data and Analytics, Machine Learning and Artifical Intelligence, Advanced HMI)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Kawasaki Robotics

6.1.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.4 Fanuc Corporation

6.1.5 Denso Corporation

6.1.6 General Electric Co.

6.1.7 ABB Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

