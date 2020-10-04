IT Market in Real Estate Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“IT Market in Real Estate Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the IT Market in Real Estate manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Risk mitigation is an essential part of the way Big Data is transforming real estate. Open data across the internet and a variety of Big Data tools added strong force for analysis in the decision making of choosing the right property or home. It equipped customers with valuable information by extracting the data and cross-analyzing it. Big real estate agencies such as Realtor, are pioneering those tools and provide an estimated forecast of the property value from 1 to 10 years. Additionally, they provide information about the neighborhood trends, estimate mortgage payment, cost of ownership, history of the property and current value. The calculation is based on a variety of public data records, market information, user data points by using Big Data analysis formula developed in-house.

The IT market in real estate was valued at USD 5.49 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 10.79 billion, by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.2%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). IT is becoming a driving force necessitating a change in the way real estate companies market products to their clients. The shift from physical records to digital-based records and documents has been the initial stepping stone for the adoption of technology in the real estate sector. According to the Profile of Real Estate Firms 2016, by the National Association of Realtors, commercial real estate managers are lagging behind their residential peers in technology adoption.

Blockchain technology is going to make a bigger impact with platforms, such as i-house Token, becoming widespread. The blockchain technology jointly manages the database that records Bitcoin transactions. It is set to change the way of doing business, and real estate transactions may most definitely fall into this category.

As software in real estate aids in increasing visibility and efficiencies within an enterprise, real estate solutions can effectively support the realities of a business and propose effective solutions to any issues encountered by a company.