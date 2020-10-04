Security Robot Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Security Robot Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Security Robot manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Security robots are designed to replace patrolling security guards and to provide mobile CCTV monitoring. A security robot moves around a restricted area automatically, without direct operator supervision. Images from its built-in cameras are transmitted to the security station.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999659

Top Players Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999659

Key Market Trends:

Commercial End-User Industry Expected to Hold Significant Share

Commercial enterprises and related business account for a massive portion of the economy, with the prosperous industry boasting huge budgets to spend on enhancing security. Thus, security robots in this sector offer an appealing and quantifiable value proposition.

While billions of dollars are being spent on R&D in autonomous vehicles, indoor robots for commercial spaces reap the technology and cost benefits on sensors, computing, machine learning, and open-source software. With the increase in the budget for commercial security spending and availability of a largely untapped market, the security robots sector is anticipated to grow at a significant pace.

The trend of indoor robots is gaining wide popularity in the market, with their diverse range of applications across different sectors, such as offices and hospitals, among others.

Robots have the potential to deliver a range of safety and commercial benefits, and the companies in the market are developing novel robotic systems for specific applications

United States Account for the Largest Share

Over the past decade, the number of active conflicts has increased throughout the country, along with an increase in terrorist attacks in public places and schools. These geopolitical instabilities and territorial conflicts have resulted in the growing need for security robots in the country over the forecast period. Owing to an increase in terrorist activities, the increase in security concerns across the country is also expected to drive the demand for security service robots in this region.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are finding a way into defense forces in the country, for a plethora of operations, such as sensor deployment, delivery of ammunition, mine countermeasure, explosive ordnance disposal, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare, among others.

Warrior robots and drones are yet to hit the US market and are yet to make their way into the tactics and strategy of the US army. However, it was reported that the US army spent USD 521 million on robotics in 2017, of which 79 % was spent on aerial drones. Only USD 20.6 million was spent on the purchase of unmanned ground vehicles in 2017, almost all of the remaining amount was spent on UGVs, in order to clear mines and roadside bombs. Further, USD 91.4 million was spent on R&D — and 40 %of the amount was spent on mine clearance.

The Marine Corps is already testing a tracked robot outfitted with sensors and cameras, and armed with an M240 machine gun. Commercialization of this robot is expected to further increase the demand for security robots in this country.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999659

Detailed TOC of Security Robot Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Usage of Robots In Security And Surveillance Applications

4.3.2 Rising Safety Concerns

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Rising Concern Of Privacy And Intrusion

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type Of Robot

5.1.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

5.1.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles

5.1.3 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Defense and Military

5.2.2 Residential

5.2.3 Commercial

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Spying

5.3.2 Explosive Detection

5.3.3 Patrolling

5.3.4 Rescue Operations

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.1.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.1.3 Thales SA

6.1.4 BAE Systems PLC

6.1.5 Elbit Systems Limited

6.1.6 Leonardo SPA

6.1.7 Aerovironment Inc.

6.1.8 Knight Scope, Inc.

6.1.9 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd

6.1.10 SMP Robotics

6.1.11 Boston Dynamics Inc.

6.1.12 Cobham PLC

6.1.13 Kongsberg Gruppen

6.1.14 Qinetiq Group PLC company

6.1.15 RoboTex Inc.

6.1.16 Recon Robotics Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Digital English Language Learning Market Size Research Analysis 2020 Comprehensive Insights of Manufacturers, Global Opportunities, Business Updates by Share, Growth Factors till 2024

Licensed Merchandise Market Size 2020 Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology Forecast 2026

Surgical Needle Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Stain Remover Products Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

3D Printing Food Market 2020–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Urology Surgery Supplies Market Size 2020 by Company Share, Product introduction, Products Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2026

Flexible Ladder Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

Fine Chemicals Market Size Estimation by Regions 2020 | Global Industry Overview by Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Future Plans, Sales Revenue and Trends Forecast till 2025

Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Digital Dynamometer Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

EMI Shielding Material Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

Supplementary Cementitious Material Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026