Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Airport passenger boarding bridge is also known as air bridge, jet bridge, jet way, and sky bridge. Airport passenger boarding bridges are categorized based on type, technology, product, and structure.

Top Players Are:

ADELTE Group SL

CIMC

FMT SE

HUBNER GmbH & Co. KG

John Bean Technologies Corp.

MHI

TES

Shinmaywa Industries Ltd

thyssenkrupp AG

UBS

Vataple Group Ltd

PT Bukaka Teknik Utama TBK

Market Overview:

The airport passenger boarding bridges market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.

The significant growth in air passenger traffic in the past decade has forced several countries to build new airports to increase their passenger handling capacities. The investments in airport infrastructure are helping the growth of the airport passenger boarding bridges market.

Safety on the ground is important for every airport and airline, but challenges lie in the confined gate and apron area. Accidents caused by passenger boarding bridges are urging the airlines to invest in other means to transport passengers to the aircraft.