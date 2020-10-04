Armored Vehicles Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024
“Armored Vehicles Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Armored Vehicles manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
An armored vehicle is a land vehicle protected by armor, generally combining operational mobility with offensive and defensive capabilities. Armored vehicles can be wheeled or tracked, depending on the type. Armored personnel carrier (APC), infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP), main battle tank (MBT), armored cars, vehicles carrying armored self-propelled artillery, light armored vehicles, armored ambulance, armored recovery vehicles, assault amphibious vehicle, armored vehicle-launched bridge (AVLB), armored utility vehicles, and other support vehicles are some of the examples of vehicles that are included in the study.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999655
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999655
Key Market Trends:
Main Battle Tank Segment is Projected to Lead the Armored Vehicles Market from 2019 to 2024
Currently, the main battle tank (MBT) segment dominates the market and is expected to continue its domination during the forecast period. This is propelled by the increasing procurements of tanks by various countries, like Hungary, Russia, Thailand, France, and Germany, among others. For instance, in August 2018, the Russian Ministry of Defense signed a contract with Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) for the production of 132 third-generation T-14 Armata main battle tanks (MBT) and T-15 heavy infantry fighting vehicles (IFV). The Russian Ground Forces are expected to receive a total of 100 T-14 MBTs by 2020.
Armored Vehicles Market in Asia-Pacific Region to Register Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The Asia-Pacific region currently dominates the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing political tensions between Pakistan, India, China, and Japan, and increasing terrorist activities are forcing these countries to increase and modernize their ground forces. These factors are expected to drive the procurement of armored vehicles, thereby, helping the growth of the Asia-Pacific armored vehicles market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999655
Detailed TOC of Armored Vehicles Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverable
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 KEY ARMORED VEHICLES PROGRAM
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 Type
6.1.1 Armored Personnel Carrier (APC)
6.1.2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)
6.1.3 Mine-resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)
6.1.4 Main Battle Tank (MBT)
6.1.5 Other Types
6.2 Geography
6.2.1 North America
6.2.1.1 US
6.2.1.2 Canada
6.2.2 Europe
6.2.2.1 UK
6.2.2.2 France
6.2.2.3 Germany
6.2.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.2.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2.3.1 China
6.2.3.2 India
6.2.3.3 Japan
6.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.2.4 Latin America
6.2.4.1 Mexico
6.2.4.2 Brazil
6.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6.2.5.1 UAE
6.2.5.2 Nigeria
6.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia
6.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
7.2 Vendor Market Share
7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
7.4 Company Profiles
7.4.1 General Dynamics Corporation
7.4.2 Rheinmetall AG
7.4.3 BAE Systems PLC
7.4.4 Textron Inc.
7.4.5 Elbit Systems Ltd
7.4.6 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG
7.4.7 Nexter Systems
7.4.8 Oshkosh Corp.
7.4.9 FNSS Savunma Sistemleri
7.4.10 IVECO SPA
7.4.11 BMC
7.4.12 STREIT Group
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Organization: Industry Research
Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
E-learning Courses Market Size Research Analysis 2020 Comprehensive Insights of Manufacturers, Global Opportunities, Business Updates by Share, Growth Factors till 2024
Live Streaming Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026
Surgical Light Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026
Respiratory Humidification Devices Market Size 2020 by Company Share, Product introduction, Products Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2026
Mozzarella Cheese Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026
Pharmaceutical Grade Potassium Chloride Market Size 2020 Share by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate to 2026
Ambiance Lighting For Automotive Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
Anti Acne Cleanser Market Size 2020 – Global Growth Opportunities, Top Countries Data Analysis, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue Expectation by Share Forecast to 2025
Wound Biologics Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Spray Drying Equipment Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Hydraulic Lime Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026