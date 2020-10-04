Airport Robots Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024
“Airport Robots Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Airport Robots manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Airport robots is a new-age concept that has been introduced in several airports, worldwide. In the coming years, robots are set to replace airport staff, in terms of airport operation handling. The integration of artificial intelligence within airports may lead to robots performing airport operations, such as airport cleaning, providing security services, baggage handling, and may also act as passenger guidance systems.
The market study includes the various applications of robots in valet parking, airport security, boarding pass scanning, passenger guidance, as well as airport baggage handling system.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Autonomous Robots are Helping the Airport Security Segment
Currently, the airport security segment has the highest share among all the segments. Airport security is one of the biggest concerns faced by airport officials, worldwide. The rise in terrorism worldwide has led to airport officials taking extra precaution and being highly focused toward airport security. In order to prevent any unwanted incidents, airports around the world have taken a step further and have started the testing of autonomous robots, which is expected to help security officials provide adequate security at the airport. Airports, such as Hamad International Airport and La Guardia Airport, have started deploying security robots to provide the next level of airport security. The robots come equipped with an in-built facial recognition system, cameras, and sensors. They can measure pulse rate remotely, and thus, detect suspicious persons, credit cards, fake currencies, abandoned objects, and explosives, without disturbing the passenger flow at the airport terminal.
Developments in Airport Security in Asia-Pacific, Especially China
In the airport robots market, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be more during the forecast period. China is one of the fastest-growing air travel markets. According to the IATA (International Air Transport Association), China is set to displace the United States as the world’s largest aviation market, by mid-2020. The rebalancing of China’s economy is likely to support strong passenger demand over the long term. Moreover, since 2017, Shenzhen Bao’an Airport in China is engaged in operating Anbot, a robot programmed to carry out security checks at the departure hall of Terminal 3. Developed by Shenzhen Public Security Bureau and the Chinese National Defense University, the robot has been fitted with four high-definition cameras, as well as a facial recognition software, which can take pictures of passengers and send them for analysis at security stations. Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Airport Robots Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Landside
5.1.1.1 Valet Parking
5.1.2 Terminal
5.1.2.1 Airport Security
5.1.2.2 Boarding Pass Scanning
5.1.2.3 Airport Baggage System
5.1.2.4 Passenger Guidance
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 United Kingdom
5.2.2.2 France
5.2.2.3 Germany
5.2.2.4 Russia
5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 India
5.2.3.3 Japan
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 South Africa
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 UAE
5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 LG Electronics Inc.
6.4.2 Stanley Robotics SAS
6.4.3 Cyberdyne Inc.
6.4.4 SoftBank Roobotics Group Corp.
6.4.5 ABB Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
