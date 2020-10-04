High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

High-power charger for electric vehicles is essentially a DC fast charger that provides charging for vehicles in less than 30 minutes using fast-charging standards, like CHAdeMO, CCS, Supercharger, etc., by transferring power at a minimum rate of 22kWh. The high-power charger for electric vehicles market study includes various power output type ranging from 50 kW – 150 kW, 150 kW – 350 kW, and above 350 kW, vehicle types, such as plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV).

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999651

Top Players Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999651

Key Market Trends:

350 kW and above Power Type Segment projected to grow at a high pace

Currently, the 350 kW and above power type segment has the highest share out of all the segments. The announcement of numerous projects regarding the launch of ultra-fast charging stations and growing investment toward the development of the public charging infrastructure, worldwide, are the primary factors responsible for the faster growth rate for 350 kW chargers. In 2018, Ionity chose Tritium as its technology partner for the construction of 100 high-power charging sites across Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Sweden. China is in plans to upgrade its GB/T standard, which is expected to overtake both the CCS and CHAdeMO standards, at 350 kW and 400 kW, respectively, with a maximum charge of 900 kW on the new GB/T standard. The electric vehicle (EV) – charging stations developed by Tritium shall have an average of up to six user units, each capable of delivering 350 kW of power for fast charging of modern EVs, thus, 150 km of driving range to an EV in just five minutes. Thus, the increasing focus on this segment shall lead to its estimated high CAGR.

Europe is expected to see the highest growth

In the high-power charger for electric vehicles market, the growth of the European region is expected to be more during the forecast period. Europe is witnessing an increase in the number of electric vehicles. The increase in the sales of electric vehicles is due to the rising presence of DC fast-charging stations along the highways, as well as on road sides. The DC fast-charging stations are led by the 125 Kw Tesla Supercharger network. Moreover, the increasing number of DC fast chargers in Germany shall lead to the growth of the market in the country. On the other hand, plug-in hybrid car and pure electric cars accounted for 59,911 registrations and 15,474 sales, respectively, in the United Kingdom, in 2018. The availability of a wide range of electric models is one of the key indicators for the positive growth of the EV market in the United Kingdom. France is one of the leading markets in terms of European electric vehicles sales, registering 52,597 sales of electric vehicles in 2018. Out of this, 39,158 registered as all-electric vehicles, while the rest accounted for plug-in hybrid electric vehicle sales, in 2018. Thus, such developments are likely to lead to drive the growth of the high-power charger for electric vehicles market in the European region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 5000 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999651

Detailed TOC of High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverable

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Power Output Type

5.1.1 50 kW – Less than 150 kW

5.1.2 150 kW – 350 kW

5.1.3 350 kW and Above

5.2 Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

5.2.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Netherlands

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Royal Dutch Shell (Acquired NewMotion)

6.2.2 ABB

6.2.3 XCharge Inc.

6.2.4 Total (Acquired G2Mobility)

6.2.5 Fastned

6.2.6 IES Synergy

6.2.7 EVgo

6.2.8 EVBOX

6.2.9 Siemens

6.2.10 Allego BV

6.2.11 Phoenix Contact

6.2.12 Tesla Inc.

6.2.13 GARO

6.2.14 Ensto Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Law Enforcement Software Market Size 2020 Global Analysis by Sales, Revenue, Business Progress, Investments Analysis by Share, Future Demand Status, and Leading Players 2024

Aluminium Composite Panels in the Signage Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

Hemodialysis Machine Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

Rigid LVT Flooring Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

Stainless Insulated Containers Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

Seating And Positioning Belts Market 2020 Global Business Share, Top Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2026

Body-Worn Temperature Sensors Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market Size 2020 – Global Growth Opportunities, Top Countries Data Analysis, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue Expectation by Share Forecast to 2025

Vascular Grafts Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

Beeper Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

Calendering Resins Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026