Commercial Vehicles Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024
Scope of the Report:
A commercial vehicle refers to any type of motorized vehicle that is used for the transportation of goods. The commercial vehicles market study includes analysis on vehicle type, which includes light commercial vehicle and heavy-duty commercial vehicle.
Key Market Trends:
Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Segment projected to grow at a high pace
Currently, the heavy-duty commercial vehicle segment has the highest share out of all the segments. Heavy-duty commercial vehicles (HCV) include vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 16 metric ton, such as heavy trucks and buses. The demand for heavy-duty commercial vehicles is likely to increase in the coming years, owing to increasing tourism, construction, mining, and logistics activities, worldwide. Countries, such as North America, India, and Japan, witnessed positive sales for HCV, in 2018. Automotive companies are now targeting potential regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, in order to expand the sales of heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Thus, the increasing focus on this segment shall lead to its expected high CAGR.
North America is expected to see the highest growth
In the commercial vehicles market, the growth of the North American region is expected to be more during the forecast period. The sales of commercial vehicles have been rising significantly from 2016 – 2018. Moreover, in 2018, the commercial vehicles sales increased to 7.8%, when compared to that of 2017. This was majorly due to the significant increase of 30% in heavy commercial vehicle (such as trucks and buses) sales in 2018 from 2017. The rising concerns about environmental pollution have led to the US government consistently working and supporting various measures aimed at the growth of the electric vehicle industry in the North American region. The rising demand for commercial electric vehicles has led to a drastic increase in competition among commercial vehicle manufactures, and hence, to sustain in the market, players have started shifting their commercial vehicle production plans to electric vehicles. Thus, such developments are expected to drive the growth of the commercial vehicles market in the North American region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Commercial Vehicles Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Vehicle Type
5.1.1 Light Commercial Vehicle
5.1.2 Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Spain
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 Germany
5.2.2.4 France
5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 India
5.2.3.3 Japan
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Isuzu Motors Ltd
6.2.2 Ford Motor Company
6.2.3 Fiat Chrysler Automobile
6.2.4 Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd
6.2.5 IVECO SpA (Industrial Vehicle Corporation)
6.2.6 Hino Motors Limited
6.2.7 Diamler AG
6.2.8 Volvo Group
6.2.9 Mitsubishi Motor Corporation
6.2.10 Toyota Motor Corporation
6.2.11 Scania AB
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
