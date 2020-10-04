Automotive Smart Key Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024
“Automotive Smart Key Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Automotive Smart Key manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
A smart key, also known as an intelligent key, is a key with information or digital features, which can provide more functionalities than just unlocking a digital or physical lock system. It is part of a computerized system that uses microchips and sensors to automatically unlock the doors and start the vehicle without the use of a key. Moreover, a smart key works as an electronic access and authorization system and is available either as standard equipment or as an optional component, depending on the model of the car. The automotive smart key market study includes various applications, such as single function and multi-function, technologies, such as Transmitter Technology (Remote Keyless Entry), Capacitive Sensor Technology (Passive Keyless Entry), Infra-red Sensor Technology (only qualitative analysis) and Other Technologies, and installation done by OEM and aftermarket.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Other Technology Segment projected to grow at a high pace
Currently, the other technologies segment has the highest share out of all the segments. This segment includes the biological entry system, as well as smartphone connected car technology. Majority of the other technologies are based on passive keyless entry (PKE) technology, where the PKE device operates while stored in the user’s pocket or bag, unlike a standard remote keyless entry (RKE) device, which requires the user to hold the device and push a button to lock or unlock the vehicle. Auto companies, such as Leap Motor, have introduced biological entry system with the launch of their smart electric coupe S01 model in China, in January 2019. These vehicles will be equipped with a “Leap In” biological lock/unlock system that integrates finger vein recognition and face recognition technologies, thus, giving the customers a keyless experience from entering the vehicle to starting the engine. Moreover, the “Leap ID” smart system can match car-using habits (preferences for seat position, music, news, air conditioners, and navigation) through face recognition of the user. Thus, the increasing focus on this segment shall lead to its expected high CAGR.
Asia-Pacific is expected to see the highest growth
In the automotive smart key market, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be more during the forecast period. China is one of the biggest automotive markets in the world. In 2018, the volumes of production and sales of vehicles were lower than expected at the beginning of the year, due to political factors and microeconomics. However, new energy vehicle (NEV) sales continued to rise rapidly, while exports also showed fast growth. The demand for smart keys in the Chinese, as well as the Indian market, is growing rapidly, as various Chinese and Indian companies are launching vehicles with keyless entry features, which shall lead to a growth of the automotive smart key market in China and India. The increasing demand for smart keys with advanced technology in Japan is likely to propel the smart key market in the country in the years to come. Thus, such developments are expected to lead to growth in the automotive smart key market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Automotive Smart Key Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Single Function
5.1.2 Multi-function
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 Transmitter Technology (Remote Keyless Entry)
5.2.2 Capacitive Sensor Technology (Passive Keyless Entry)
5.2.3 Infra-red Sensor Technology
5.2.4 Other Technologies
5.3 By Installation
5.3.1 OEM
5.3.2 Aftermarket
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 France
5.4.2.3 Germany
5.4.2.4 Russia
5.4.2.5 Italy
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 South Africa
5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates
5.4.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 Latin America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Mexico
5.4.5.4 Rest of Latin America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Alpha Corp.
6.2.2 Minda Corp. Ltd
6.2.3 Denso Corporation
6.2.4 Continental AG
6.2.5 Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG
6.2.6 Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd
6.2.7 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
6.2.8 Toyota Motor Corp.
6.2.9 Valeo SA
6.2.10 Hella KGaA Hueck
6.2.11 Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd
6.2.12 Tokai Rika Co. Ltd
6.2.13 Silca SpA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
