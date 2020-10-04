Automotive Brake System Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024
Scope of the Report:
A brake refers to a mechanical device, which inhibits motion by absorbing energy from a moving system. Brakes are used for slowing down or stopping a moving vehicle. An automotive braking system is known as a group of mechanical, electronic, and hydraulically activated components, which make use of heat/friction to stop a moving vehicle. The most common types of car brakes available in the market are hydraulic, frictional, pumping, electromagnetic, and servo. The automotive brake system market study includes products, such as disc brakes and drum brakes, brake pad materials, such as organic, metallic, and ceramic, various sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket, as well as vehicle types, such as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
Key Market Trends:
Ceramic Segment projected to grow at a high pace
Currently, the ceramic (brake pad material type) segment has the highest share out of all the segments. Automotive brake pads, which are made using ceramic materials, are denser and durable than brake pads made using any other material. Moreover, ceramic brake pads also have fine copper fibers, which are embedded within the brakes, thus, helping in increasing the friction and heat conductivity property in the brakes. In addition, ceramic is the most preferred material by automotive brake manufactures, owing to various properties possessed by the material, such as low noise generation when applying the brakes, less dust during wear and tear, as well as more reliability in varying driving conditions Thus, the increasing focus on this segment shall lead to its estimated high CAGR.
Asia-Pacific is expected to see the highest growth
In the automotive brake system market, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be more during the forecast period. China is one of the biggest automotive markets in the world. The growing Chinese economy and rising disposable incomes of people in China have increased the demand for vehicles in the country. Additionally, the low production costs in China has favored the growth of vehicle manufacturing in China. Moreover, the rising number of accidents in India has led to an increase in safety features, especially in the mid-level vehicles. In order to minimize such incidents, the Indian government has made it mandatory for all automobile companies to install anti-lock braking systems in their vehicles by April 2019. Thus, such developments are expected to drive the growth of the automotive brake system market in Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Automotive Brake System Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Disc Brakes
5.1.2 Drum Brakes
5.2 Brake Pad Material Type
5.2.1 Organic
5.2.2 Metallic
5.2.3 Ceramic
5.3 Sales Channel
5.3.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
5.3.2 Aftermarket
5.4 Vehicle Type
5.4.1 Passenger Cars
5.4.2 Commercial Vehicles
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.1.4 Rest of North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Spain
5.5.2.5 Russia
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 India
5.5.3.3 Japan
5.5.3.4 South Korea
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Rest of the World
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Other Countries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Akebonbo Brake Industry Co.
6.2.2 Brembo SpA
6.2.3 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.2.4 Continental AG
6.2.5 Disc Brakes Austraia (DBA)
6.2.6 Aptiv PLC (Delphi)
6.2.7 Fedeal-Mogul Holding Co.
6.2.8 Hella Pagid GmbH
6.2.9 Performance Friction Corporation (PFC) Brakes
6.2.10 TVS Brake Linings Co.
6.2.11 ZF TRW Co.
6.2.12 Advics Co. Ltd
6.2.13 Hitachi Automotive Systems
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 Disclaimer
