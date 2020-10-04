Fintech Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Fintech Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Fintech manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

An understanding of the present status of the global fintech market, along with detailed market segmentation

Current market trends, changes in market dynamics, and growth opportunities

In-depth analysis of the market size and forecast for the various segm

Top Players Are:

ZhongAn (China)

Avant (United States)

Atom Bank (United Kingdom)

Oscar Health (United States)

Wealthfront (United States)

Kreditech

Ant Financial

Affirm

Credit Karma

Adyen * Market Overview:

The Global fintech market’s transactional value’s CAGR is 8.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

A large majority of global banks, insurers, and investment managers are planning to partner with financial technology companies over the next 3-5 years, and expect a 20% average return on investment on their innovation projects.

Infrastructure-based technology, through platformification and open application programming interfaces (APIs), is reshaping the future of the financial services industry, while the operational advancements offered by robotic process automation (RPA), chatbots, and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) are enabling greater agility, efficiency, and accuracy.