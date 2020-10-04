Islamic Finance Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Islamic Finance Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Islamic Finance manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The global Islamic banking market covers different aspects, like Islamic Banking, Takaful: Islamic Insurance, Sukuk: Islamic Bonds, and Shariah Capital Market: Islamic funds.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Islamic Banking is the Largest Segment

Islamic banking is the largest sector in the Islamic finance industry, contributing to 71%, or USD 1.72 trillion, of the industry’s assets. The sector is supported by an array of commercial, wholesale, and other types of banks. Yet commercial banking remains the main contributor to the sector’s growth. There were 505 Islamic banks in 2017, including 207 Islamic Banking windows. However, the number of players is not necessarily indicative of the size of the industry, in terms of assets. Islamic finance’s second-largest market, Saudi Arabia, has 16 Islamic banks, including windows, which is less than the smaller markets of Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

With the rapidly growing popularity of mobile banking, particularly among younger people, according to PwC’s 2018 Digital Banking Consumer Survey, a growing number of digital-only, or ‘disruptor banks’ with no physical branches, have emerged. Islamic banks are also catching up on this trend, with the launch of digital-only subsidiaries, such as Gulf International Bank’s Meem in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and Albaraka Türk‘s insha in Germany and other European countries with large Muslim communities.

Islamic banking is commonly seen to have two advantages over conventional banking. The first is a perception that Islamic banks are bound to a higher moral standard. They will not take on irresponsible amounts of risk or pay outsize bonuses to their top bankers. The second is that earnings come from identifiable assets, not opaque combinations of derivatives and securities. Because Islamic banks cannot make money through interest, they rely on ties to tangible assets, such as real estate and equity, charging ‘rent’ instead of interest.

GCC Regional Overview

Shariah-compliant assets represent a significant portion of total banking assets of the GCC. While in the Middle East & North African (MENA) region, Islamic Banking assets represent 14% of total banking assets. In the GCC, the market share of Islamic banking crossed the 25% threshold, which suggests that Islamic banks have become systemically important in these countries.

GCC Islamic banking assets reached USD 490 billion by the end of June 2013, with Saudi Arabia dominating the region with a 49% share, followed by the United Arab Emirates (19%), Kuwait (16%), Qatar (11%), and Bahrain (5%). This segment is still nascent in Oman (Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), (2015)). Islamic banking has acquired systemic proportions in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, in line with IFSB’s definition of systemic, at least 15% of banking system assets. Retail Islamic banking in Bahrain has reached systemic proportions with a 27% asset share in retail banking, and a 13% asset share in total retail and wholesale banking. Oman’s entry in Islamic Banking was in late 2012.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Islamic Finance Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 SEGMENTATION – BY FINANCIAL MODES

5.1.1 Islamic Banking

5.1.2 Islamic Insurance : Takaful

5.1.3 Islamic Bonds

5.1.4 Islamic Funds : Equities and Other Instruments

5.2 GEOGRAPHY

5.2.1 GCC

5.2.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.2.1.3 Qatar

5.2.1.4 Kuwait

5.2.1.5 Bahrain

5.2.1.6 Oman

5.2.2 Middle East & North Africa (MENA) ex GCC

5.2.2.1 Iran

5.2.2.2 Egypt

5.2.2.3 Rest of Middle East & North Africa

5.2.3 Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 Malaysia

5.2.3.2 Indonesia

5.2.3.3 Brunei

5.2.3.4 Pakistan

5.2.3.5 Rest of Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Europe

5.2.4.1 United Kingdom

5.2.4.2 Ireland

5.2.4.3 Italy

5.2.4.4 Luxembourg

5.2.5 Americas

5.2.5.1 United States

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dubai Islamic Bank

6.1.2 National Commercial Bank Saudi Arabia

6.1.3 Bank Mellat Iran

6.1.4 Bank Melli Iran

6.1.5 Kuwait Finance House

6.1.6 Bank Saderat Iran

6.1.7 Malayan Bank Berhad (Maybank) Malaysia

6.1.8 Bank Maskan Iran

6.1.9 Qatar Islamic Bank

6.1.10 Alinma Bank Saudi Arabia

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Investment Outlook

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 REGULATORY FRAMEWORK OF ISLAMIC FINANCE

