Genetic Testing Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Genetic Testing Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Genetic Testing manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report includes an in-depth study of the genetic testing market. A genetic test is a test performed to identify the presence of a particular gene/s with a particular sequence of the genome. The gene/s can be identified either directly through sequencing or indirectly through various methods. Genetic testing practices are rapidly increasing in rare disease diagnostics and for personalized medicines, which in turn, is fueling the growth of this market.<

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Molecular Testing Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

Molecular genetic testing is the study of single genes or short lengths of DNA, to identify the mutations that lead to a genetic disorder. Molecular genetic testing can be used to diagnose many of the genetic disorders, but this type of technology may not be appropriate for diagnosis of all the genetic conditions. For example, molecular genetic testing is available for diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Tay-Sachs disease. The initial diagnosis of these disorders usually is established by other methods. Therefore, molecular genetic testing is subject to limitations that must be recognized when ordering such testing.

The molecular testing market is growing at a good pace. Currently, most of the molecular tests involve either PCR or FISH. In addition, the microarray technology has made it possible to evaluate thousands of loci, which is extensively used for expression analysis, targeted to specific cell signaling pathways, and for metabolic pathways for pathological characterization of tumors as well. The advent of next-generation sequencing has also expanded the market studied in various fields, as it has brought a major increase in throughput capacity through automation, which ultimately leads to faster turnaround time and reduction in costs.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America currently dominates the market for genetic testing, owing to factors, such as increasing demand for personalized genetic testing services in the region and rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders and genetic disorders. In the United States, two federal agencies have the primary authority to regulate genetic tests: the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). In the past, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also played a role in regulating genetic testing companies who advertised false and misleading claims about their products, but this agency currently plays a more minor role in this space.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

