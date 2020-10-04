Top stories

Veterinary Vaccines Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

sambit.k

Veterinary Vaccines

Veterinary Vaccines Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Veterinary Vaccines manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The veterinary vaccines market has been segmented based on vaccine type, technology, and geography. By vaccine type, the market is divided into livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines. By technology, the market is divided into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other technologies.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999634

Top Players Are:

  • Zoetis Animal Healthcare
  • Merck & Co.
  • Virbac SA
  • Hester Biosciences Ltd
  • Elanco
  • Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH
  • Ceva Sante Animale
  • Phibro Animal Health Corp.
  • HIPRA

    Market Overview:

  • The veterinary vaccines market was valued at USD 7,226 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of about 5.78%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The veterinary vaccines market is expected to be driven by technological innovations in vaccines, increasing awareness regarding animal health, increasing investments by government bodies and associations, increased demand for animal protein, including milk, meat, eggs, and fish, and increased expenditure on healthcare for companion animals.
  • Anthrax is one of the most common livestock diseases in the world. According to a report published by WHO (World Health Organization), although national programs have resulted in the containment of anthrax globally, it is still prevalent, primarily due to the lack of experience of the most recent generations of veterinarians in identifying and reporting the disease and the discontinuation of vaccination against the disease.
  • From January to April 2015, disease reports from countries in North and West Africa, the Middle East, and East, South, and Southeast Asia mainly included foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreaks, which are the two major transboundary animal diseases of economic concern, globally. This period was also characterized by the continued global spread of various avian influenza (AI) subtypes, regional spread of H5N1 HPAI in West Africa, and continued regional spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the Middle East. Continuations of the ongoing regional epidemics of Ebola in West Africa and the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in the Middle East were observed. Thus, increasing incidence of livestock diseases is the major factor driving the growth of the veterinary vaccines market, as these diseases can be eradicated with the periodic use of vaccines for animals.
  • Other factors which are driving the veterinary vaccines market growth are rising incidence of zoonotic diseases and initiatives taken by government agencies, animal associations, and leading players.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999634

    Key Market Trends:

    Canine Vaccines Sub-segment holds the Largest Market Share in the Companion Vaccine Segment

    Veterinary vaccines are used primarily for livestock, as they suffer from various diseases, such as bluetongue virus, foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), and rabies, among others. However, canine vaccine, which is a sub-segment of the companion animal vaccines segment, dominated the market in terms of revenue. Vaccination has long been a principal point of canine practice since it is one of the safest and most cost-effective means of infectious disease prevention. The rapid proliferation of companion animal vaccines, advancement in diagnostic services and vaccine technology, and concerns over vaccine safety have contributed to the strong growth of the canine vaccine segment. Moreover, the market is being positively affected by evolving vaccine protocols with continuous changing patterns of diseases and pet population.

    North America Dominates the Market by Value and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the Highest Growth Rate

    North America held the largest share of USD 3,191.72 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,491.75 million by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 5.86%, over the forecast period. However, due to the increasing adoption of veterinary vaccines for quality food products and better animal health, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience rapid growth, while recording a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999634

    Detailed TOC of Veterinary Vaccines Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Livestock Diseases
    4.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases
    4.2.3 Initiatives by Government Agencies, Animal Associations, and Leading Players
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Storage Costs for Vaccines
    4.3.2 Shortage of Veterinarians and Skilled Farm Workers
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Vaccine Type
    5.1.1 Livestock Vaccines
    5.1.1.1 Bovine Vaccines
    5.1.1.2 Poultry Vaccines
    5.1.1.3 Porcine Vaccines
    5.1.1.4 Other Livestock Vaccines
    5.1.2 Companion Animal Vaccines
    5.1.2.1 Canine Vaccines
    5.1.2.2 Feline Vaccines
    5.1.2.3 Equine Vaccines
    5.2 By Technology
    5.2.1 Live Attenuated Vaccines
    5.2.2 Inactivated Vaccines
    5.2.3 Toxoid Vaccines
    5.2.4 Recombinant Vaccines
    5.2.5 Other Technologies
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Zoetis Animal Healthcare
    6.1.2 Merck & Co.
    6.1.3 Virbac SA
    6.1.4 Hester Biosciences Ltd
    6.1.5 Elanco
    6.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH
    6.1.7 Ceva Sante Animale
    6.1.8 Phibro Animal Health Corp.
    6.1.9 HIPRA

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Meat Safety Testing Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

    Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

    Blood Tubing Sets Market Size 2020 to 2026 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts

    Power Banks Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

    Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

    Spinal Fusion Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026

    Vagus Nerve Stimulation(VNS) Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026

    Solar Backpack Market Trends Analysis and Growth Factors 2020 – Leading Players, Business Strategies, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share Forecast till 2025

    Brown Fused Aluminium Oxide Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

    Low VCEsat Transistors Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

    Aviation Oxygen Supply System Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

    Refrigerated Dough Products Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co