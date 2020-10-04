Hydroponics Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Hydroponics Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Hydroponics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Hydroponics involves the process of growing plants by using mineral nutrient solutions in sand, gravel, or liquid, without using soil. Due to the increasing success rates associated with the commercial hydroponics industry and the increasing difficulty of growing crops on soil, the hydroponics market is expanding exponentially. Along with the market expansion, manufacturers of hydroponic equipment are focusing on the development of new efficient systems.

Top Players Are:

BrightFarms Inc.

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Hortisystems UK Ltd.

Kubo Group

GreenTech Agro LLC

Circle Fresh Farms

Hydrodynamics International Inc.

Heliospectra AB

American Hydroponics, Inc.

Lumigrow Inc.

General Hydroponics Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Logiqs BV

FormFlex

Thanet Earth

Pegasus Agritech

Valoya

Village Farms International Inc.

Growlife

Terra Tech Market Overview:

The Global Hydroponics Market was valued at USD 23.94 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, Europe is the largest geographic segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 47.3% of the overall market.