Acerola Extract Market to Witness Stunning Growth Post 2020| Naturex, Duas Rodas, Niagro, Vita Forte

Acerola is a fruit and highly rich in vitamin C and, also contains thiamine, vitamin A, niacin and riboflavin. It is produced in various geographic locations includes Central America, South America, etc. Acerola extracts are widely used in health supplements in numerous applications including beverages, confectionery products, snacks, food supplements and others. Moreover, rising awareness about it’s medicinal and other applications have spread its farming in several other parts of the world.

The Global Acerola Extract Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Acerola Extract Market are:

Naturex, Duas Rodas, Niagro, Vita Forte Inc., Blue Macaw Flora, Amazonia Exportacao E Representacao Ltda-EPP, Optimally Organic Inc., Amway , Symrise AG, Florida Food Product, Nichirei Corporation

A View on Influencing Market Trends:

Increasing Use of Acerola Extract in Cosmetic Products

Rising Use of Acerola in Several Kinds of Sports Nutrition Products

Growth Drivers in Limelight:

Increasing Demand for Natural Ingredients Globally

Acerola Extract Gaining Traction in Various Developed Nations due to Growing Demand for Poultry

Growth in Demand for Healthy Food Around the World.

Major Roadblocks Worthy Attention

Premium Price of Acerola Extract

Market Restraints:

High Prices of Acerola Extract

Concerns Over Side Effects And Stringent Regulations for Global Acerola Extracts

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:

Increasing Demand in Emerging Nations such as India, China, Brazil and Others

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

