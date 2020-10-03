Top stories

DNA Sequencing Market 2020 – Size Analysis by Growth Trends, Share, Opportunities and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

The “DNA Sequencing market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global DNA Sequencing industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The DNA Sequencing market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About DNA Sequencing Market:

The Report has been monitoring the global DNA sequencing market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.5 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. The Reports on global DNA sequencing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of NGS. In addition, emergence of third-generation sequencing methods is anticipated to boost the growth of the global DNA sequencing market as well.

Market Dynamics of DNA Sequencing Market:

  • Market Drivers: Growing Adoption Of Ngs
  • Market Trends: Emergence Of Third-Generation Sequencing Methods
  • Market Challenge: Threats in major regions

    Some Key Players of DNA Sequencing Market Are:

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Eurofins Scientific SE
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Illumina Inc.
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • QIAGEN NV
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

    DNA Sequencing Market Segmentation Analysis:

    global DNA sequencing market is segmented as below:
    Solution
    •Products
    •Services

    DNA Sequencing Market Report Highlights: –

    • The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
    • The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
    • The report discusses detailed information about market opportunities.
    • The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
    • The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
    • The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

    DNA Sequencing Market Segment by Regions:

    • APAC
    • Americas
    • EMEA 

    Some Points from DNA Sequencing Market Report TOC:

    PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

    • 2.1 Preface
    • 2.2 Preface
    • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD

    PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

    • Market ecosystem
    • Market characteristics
    • Market segmentation analysis

    PART 04: MARKET SIZING

    • Market definition
    • Market sizing 2019
    • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

    PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

    • Bargaining power of buyers
    • Bargaining power of suppliers
    • Threat of new entrants
    • Threat of substitutes
    • Threat of rivalry
    • Market condition

    PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

    • Market segmentation by technology
    • Comparison by technology

    PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE

    PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

    PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

    • Geographic segmentation
    • Geographic comparison
    • APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
    • Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
    • EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
    • Key leading countries
    • Market opportunity

    PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

    • Market drivers
    • Market challenges

    PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

    PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

    • Overview
    • Landscape disruption
    • Competitive scenario

    PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

    • Vendors covered
    • Vendor classification

