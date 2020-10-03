Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market 2020: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2026|LG Chem (South Korea), Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US), Applied Materials (US), Veeco Instruments (US), Kateeva (US)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Research Report: Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US), Applied Materials (US), Veeco Instruments (US), Kateeva (US), Toray Industries (Japan), BASF (Rolic) (Germany), Meyer Burger (Switzerland), Aixtron (Germany), Bystronic Glass (Germany), AMS Technologies (Germany), Angstrom Engineering (Canada)

Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Types: , Organic Layers, Inorganic Layers



Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Applications: , Flexible OLED Display, Flexible OLED Lighting, Thin-Film Photovoltaics, Others



The Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Overview

1.1 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Product Overview

1.2 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Organic Layers

1.2.2 Inorganic Layers

1.3 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) by Application

4.1 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Flexible OLED Display

4.1.2 Flexible OLED Lighting

4.1.3 Thin-Film Photovoltaics

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) by Application 5 North America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Business

10.1 Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea)

10.1.1 Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Products Offered

10.1.5 Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea) Recent Development

10.2 LG Chem (South Korea)

10.2.1 LG Chem (South Korea) Corporation Information

10.2.2 LG Chem (South Korea) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 LG Chem (South Korea) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 LG Chem (South Korea) Recent Development

10.3 Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US)

10.3.1 Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Products Offered

10.3.5 Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US) Recent Development

10.4 Applied Materials (US)

10.4.1 Applied Materials (US) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Applied Materials (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Applied Materials (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Applied Materials (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Products Offered

10.4.5 Applied Materials (US) Recent Development

10.5 Veeco Instruments (US)

10.5.1 Veeco Instruments (US) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Veeco Instruments (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Veeco Instruments (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Veeco Instruments (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Products Offered

10.5.5 Veeco Instruments (US) Recent Development

10.6 Kateeva (US)

10.6.1 Kateeva (US) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kateeva (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Kateeva (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Kateeva (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Products Offered

10.6.5 Kateeva (US) Recent Development

10.7 Toray Industries (Japan)

10.7.1 Toray Industries (Japan) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Toray Industries (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Toray Industries (Japan) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Toray Industries (Japan) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Products Offered

10.7.5 Toray Industries (Japan) Recent Development

10.8 BASF (Rolic) (Germany)

10.8.1 BASF (Rolic) (Germany) Corporation Information

10.8.2 BASF (Rolic) (Germany) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 BASF (Rolic) (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 BASF (Rolic) (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Products Offered

10.8.5 BASF (Rolic) (Germany) Recent Development

10.9 Meyer Burger (Switzerland)

10.9.1 Meyer Burger (Switzerland) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Meyer Burger (Switzerland) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Meyer Burger (Switzerland) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Meyer Burger (Switzerland) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Products Offered

10.9.5 Meyer Burger (Switzerland) Recent Development

10.10 Aixtron (Germany)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Aixtron (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Aixtron (Germany) Recent Development

10.11 Bystronic Glass (Germany)

10.11.1 Bystronic Glass (Germany) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Bystronic Glass (Germany) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Bystronic Glass (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Bystronic Glass (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Products Offered

10.11.5 Bystronic Glass (Germany) Recent Development

10.12 AMS Technologies (Germany)

10.12.1 AMS Technologies (Germany) Corporation Information

10.12.2 AMS Technologies (Germany) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 AMS Technologies (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 AMS Technologies (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Products Offered

10.12.5 AMS Technologies (Germany) Recent Development

10.13 Angstrom Engineering (Canada)

10.13.1 Angstrom Engineering (Canada) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Angstrom Engineering (Canada) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Angstrom Engineering (Canada) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Angstrom Engineering (Canada) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Products Offered

10.13.5 Angstrom Engineering (Canada) Recent Development 11 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

