Biometric As a Service in Healthcare Market – Increasing Demand for Centralized Management Boost the Market Growth

Biometric As a Service in Healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 6,738.10 million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 23.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Biometric As A Service In Healthcare report studies the Biometric As A Service In Healthcare market’s status and forecast, categorizes the global Biometric As A Service In Healthcare market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa). The Biometric As A Service In Healthcare market of the ICT industry is segmented in product, application, end-user, and region, which is being incorporated by the top players and brands that are dominating the market by their moves like product launches, researches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations, and according to the calculation of the historic year 2016 and base year 2017 shows that they are moving in the right direction. This Biometric As A Service In Healthcare report explains the markets definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are while explaining the drivers and restraints are for the market which is determined using SWOT analysis.

Prominent Market Players: Biometric As A Service In Healthcare Market Gemalto NV, agnitio, BioAXS Co. Ltd., Cenmetrix (Pvt) Ltd. , FUJITSU, HID Global Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd. , Integrated Biometrics, Innovatrics, IRITECH, INC., LaserLock International, Inc., M2SYS Technology, MorphoTrust USA, Nuance Communications, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. , SecuGen Corporation, Uniphore, lumenvox, VoiceVault Voice Authentication and other.

“Product definition” Biometric is a technology based on the biology and used in information assurance. Biometric identification secures the entry via human biological information such as fingerprints or DNA. Healthcare is now adopting the new biometric technology to prevent data as well as financial losses. Unimodal biometric have certain limitations which can be minimized by multimodal biometric system. The data stored in this is authenticated and verified identities are recorded in the database. Biometrics generally refers to the measurable biological characteristics. It is an authentication technique that relies on countable physical characteristics which can be checked automatically. The data is compared to the biometric data of various person kept in the database. Different types of biometric schemes are face, fingerprint, retina and other

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Recent Developments:

In September 2018, HID Global (U.S) has acquired Crossmatch (U.S) which comprises of biometric identity management hardware as well as software which will enhance HID’s product portfolio which includes trusted identity products and services.Under this agreement, the company will strengthen its product portfolio related to biometrics security and will be able to fulfil the need of customers.

In September, 2018, HID Global Corporation (U.S) acquired Crossmatch (U.S.) from Francisco Partners. Crossmatch products include biometric identity management hardware and software which will provide support to the HID’s product portfolio. Thus, it will help the company in maintaining product portfolio management.

In June 2018, Czech Republic’s bank has deployed voice biometric technology from Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.) to increase security in the mobile banking system. Company has experienced the dramatic increase in consumers in 2017 which is around 300 million.

In March 2016, MorphoTrust USA (U.S) has announced that it has signed contracts in order to provide fingerprinting services for the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) and New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). This will help the company in conveying fingerprinting as well as other identity-related and biometric services to different states for multiple programs.

In September 2018, SecuGen Corporation (U.S.) has announced that they will be showcasing the Unity Bluetooth fingerprint reader as well as the U20-ASF-BT OEM Bluetooth sensor at an upcoming trade show. This will help in maximizing its product portfolio.

The 2020 Annual Biometric As A Service In Healthcare Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analyzing the Biometric As A Service In Healthcare market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top Biometric As A Service In Healthcare producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

Benchmark wholesale prices, market position, plus prices for raw materials involved in Biometric As A Service In Healthcare type

Global Biometric As A Service In Healthcare Market: Segment Analysis

Global Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market, Modality Type (Unimodal and Multimodal), Access Control and Authentication (Single-Factor Authentication and Multi-Factor authentication), Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud), Access Channel (Online, In-Person, Tablet, IoS and Android), Application (Pharmacy Dispensing, Care Provider Authentication, Medical Record Security & Data Center Security, Patient Identification and Tracking, Home/Remote Patient Access, Narcotic Security, Counter Insurance Frauds and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa)–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Biometric As A Service In Healthcare market:

Who are the leading market players operating in the current Biometric As A Service In Healthcare market landscape? Which region is expected to dominate the Biometric As A Service In Healthcare market in terms of market share and size during the forecast period? What are the various factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the Biometric As A Service In Healthcare market in the upcoming years? What is the most impactful marketing strategy adopted by players in the Biometric As A Service In Healthcare market? What is the projected CAGR growth of application 1 during the forecast period?

TABLE OF CONTENTS GLOBAL BIOMETRIC AS A SERVICE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL BIOMETRIC AS A SERVICE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET 1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 1.5 LIMITATION 1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 2.8 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 2.9 SECONDARY SOURCES 2.10 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 INCREASING USUAGE OF ELECTRONIC GADGETS 3.1.2 UPSURGE IN DEMAND OF COSTEFFECTIVE BIOMETRIC DEVICES 3.1.3 HIGH SECURITY ISSUES 3.1.4 FAVOURABLE GOVERNMENT INITIATIVE TOWARDS BIOMETRIC DEVICES

3.2 RESTRAINT

3.2.1 SECURITY THREAT OF BIOMETRIC DATA STORED ON CLOUD

3.3 OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1 RAPIDLY INCREASING DEMAND IN HEALTHCARE

3.4 CHALLENGE

3.4.1 INCORPORATION OF THESE DEVICES INTO EXISITING SYSTEMS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 6 GLOBAL BIOMETRIC AS A SERVICE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY MODALITY TYPE

6.1 OVERVIEW 6.2 UNIMODAL

6.2.1 FINGERPRINT SCANNING 6.2.2 FACIAL RECOGNITION 6.2.3 AFIS 6.2.4 IRIS RECOGNITION 6.2.5 PALM AND VEIN RECOGNITION 6.2.6 VOICE RECOGNITION 6.2.7 OTHERS

6.3 MULTIMODAL

7 GLOBAL BIOMETRIC AS A SERVICE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY ACCESS CONTROL AND AUTHENTICATION

7.1 OVERVIEW 7.2 SINGLE-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION 7.3 MULTI FACTOR AUTHENTICATION

8 GLOBAL BIOMETRIC AS A SERVICE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

8.1 OVERVIEW 8.2 HYBRID CLOUD 8.3 PRIVATE CLOUD 8.4 PUBLIC CLOUD

9 GLOBAL BIOMETRIC AS A SERVICE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY ACCESS CHANNEL

9.1 OVERVIEW 9.2 ONLINE 9.3 IOS, ANDROID

9.4 TABLET 9.5 IN-PERSON

10 GLOBAL BIOMETRIC AS A SERVICE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

10.1 OVERVIEW 10.2 MEDICAL RECORD SECURITY AND DATA CENTER SECURITY 10.3 PATIENT IDENTIFICATION AND TRACKING 10.4 CARE PROVIDER AUTHENTICATION 10.5 COUNTER INSURANCE FRAUD 10.6 PHARMACY DISPENSING 10.7 HOME/ REMOTE PATIENT ACCESS 10.8 NARCOTIC SECURITY 10.9 OTHERS

11 GLOBAL BIOMETRIC AS A SERVICE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

TOC………..MORE

14 LIST OF QUESTIONS. 15 RELATED REPORTS

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Points Which Are Focused In the Report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants

Future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

