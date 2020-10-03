Duty-free Retailing Market 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Challenges, Key Drivers, Top Key Players, Growth Statistics Forecast to 2024
The “Duty-free Retailing market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Duty-free Retailing industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Duty-free Retailing market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.
About Duty-free Retailing Market:
The Report has been monitoring the global duty-free retailing market and it is poised to grow by USD 53.5 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on duty-free retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Growing number of retail stores offering duty-free products. In addition, growing M&A activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the duty-free retailing market as well.
Market Dynamics of Duty-free Retailing Market:
Some Key Players of Duty-free Retailing Market Are:
Duty-free Retailing Market Segmentation Analysis:
global duty-free retailing market is segmented as below:
Segment by Product:
•Fashion apparel and accessories
•Cosmetics and perfumes
•Tobacco and alcoholic beverages
•Confectionery and fine foods
Distribution channel
•Airports
•Border, downtown, and hotel shops
•Others
Duty-free Retailing Market Report Highlights: –
- The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
- The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
- The report discusses detailed information about market opportunities.
- The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
- The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
- The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.
Duty-free Retailing Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Some Points from Duty-free Retailing Market Report TOC:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
