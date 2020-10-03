Military GNSS Devices Market 2020: Industry Outlook by Size, Share, Business Growth Opportunities, Industry Plans Forecast by 2024

The “Military GNSS Devices market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Military GNSS Devices industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Military GNSS Devices market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Military GNSS Devices Market:

Global Military GNSS Devices Market: About this marketOur military GNSS devices market analysis considers sales from airborne, land, weapon systems, and naval applications. Our study also finds the sales of military GNSS devices in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the airborne segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the wide application of GNSS devices in military aircraft and the increasing adoption of UAVs by armed forces will play a significant role in the airborne segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global military GNSS devices market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for unmanned platforms, rising investments in satellite navigation programs, and innovations in navigation and positioning devices. However, technological limitations and other vulnerabilities, development of alternate technologies, and cybersecurity threats may hamper the growth of the military GNSS devices industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Military GNSS Devices Market:

Market Driver: Innovations In Navigation And Positioning Devices.

Market Challenge: Cybersecurity Threats.

Market Trend: Growing Focus On Ncw

Innovations in navigation and positioning devices

Automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B), satellite-based surveillance technology is gaining traction in the market as it provides aircraft pilots graphical weather information. ADS-B-capable aircraft uses an ordinary GNSS such as IRNSS, BeiDou, Galileo, or GPS. This helps in relaying the position of the aircraft and additional information to ACT centers in real-time. Such innovations in navigation and positioning devices will lead to the expansion of the global military GNSS devices market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Growing focus on NCW

NCW refers to a mode of warfare that ensures superiority over adversaries by effectively linking or networking warfighting assets. NCW requires the integration of sensors, communication networks, command centers, and associated platforms to achieve situational awareness and synchronization between sensors and responders in a fast-paced environment. The advent of NCW is reducing the cycle time of information gathering, analysis, and decision making. Network-centric operations rely on computer equipment and networked communications technology to enable shared awareness about the battlespace for forces. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Military GNSS Devices Market Are:

BAE Systems Plc

Cobham Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Co.

Safran SA

Thales Group

Trimble Inc.