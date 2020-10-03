Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market 2020 – Size Analysis by Growth Trends, Share, Opportunities and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

The “Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market: About this marketOur extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market analysis considers sales from veno-venous and arterio-venous; and veno-arterial modalities. Our study also finds the sales of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the veno-venous and arterio-venous segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing cases of lung transplants will play a significant role in the veno-venous and arterio-venous segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market report looks at factors such as increasing incidence of respiratory and heart failure, rising number of new product launches, and growing number of transplant procedures. However, high costs associated with cardiac and respiratory procedures, complications related to ECMO procedures, and frequent product recalls may hamper the growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines industry over the forecast period.

Respiratory diseases such as COPD, ARDS, and pulmonary embolism affect a large number of people across the world every year. The rising prevalence of these diseases can be attributed to factors such as respiratory infections, smoking, and air pollution. Similarly, the prevalence of CVDs and other heart diseases such as ischemic heart disease, coronary heart disease, and myocardial infarctions has significantly increased over recent years. These factors have increased the number of emergency department visits, which has necessitated the need for immediate treatment. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines are majorly used for reducing the chances of cardiac failure in people with CVDs. They are also used by healthcare professionals to help patients at the risk of sudden respiratory failure. Therefore, the increasing incidences of respiratory and heart failures will lead to the expansion of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The growing number of technological innovations has enabled a paradigm shift in the cost as well as the manageability of medical equipment. The launch of wearable devices has made patient monitoring much simpler and more cost-effective and has contributed to better patient adherence to health monitoring. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines are majorly used in hospitals, clinics, and ASCs as a life-support device. They are majorly used by healthcare professionals during certain medical emergencies and surgical procedures. Technologically advanced and innovative devices are majorly used by clinicians for patients suffering from certain chronic conditions where support for the heart and lung is required. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

ALung Technologies Inc.

Eurosets Srl

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Getinge AB

LivaNova Plc

Medtronic Plc

MicroPort Scientific Corp.

NIPRO Corp.

OriGen Biomedical Inc.