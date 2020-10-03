Chestnuts Market by Size 2020 – Regional Trends, Global Trends, Development Status, Future Plans, Business Share Forecast to 2024

The “Chestnuts market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Chestnuts industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Chestnuts market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Chestnuts Market:

Global Chestnuts Market: About this marketOur chestnuts market analysis considers sales from Asiatic chestnut species, European chestnut species, and American chestnut species. Our study also finds the sales of chestnuts in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the Asiatic chestnut species segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high export volume of Asiatic chestnut species from China will play a significant role in the Asiatic chestnut species segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global chestnuts market report looks at factors such as health benefits of chestnuts, growing popularity of organic chestnuts, and increasing availability of chestnuts through online channels. However, availability of substitutes, high cost of chestnuts, and increasing risk from pests and diseases may hamper the growth of the chestnuts industry over the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/15066034

Market Dynamics of Chestnuts Market:

Market Driver: Health Benefits Of Chestnuts.

Market Challenge: Availability Of Substitutes.

Market Trend: Increased Use Of Chestnuts In Confectionery

Health benefits of chestnuts

Chestnuts comprise several nutrients such as vitamin C, B1, B2, B6; folic acid, manganese, copper, and magnesium, which provide health benefits to the human body on consumption. Chestnuts are rich in dietary fiber, which improves the digestion process. Also, this dietary fiber can alleviate constipation and stabilize blood sugar level. Antioxidant properties of chestnuts help in neutralizing harmful free radicals in the body, which prevents body cell damages and chronic diseases. Also, the antioxidant content in chestnuts helps in reducing inflammation in the body and improves heart health. Chestnuts are a useful source of potassium, which is a vital mineral that helps in decreasing risk factors associated with heart diseases. These health benefits of chestnuts will lead to the expansion of the global chestnuts market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Increased use of chestnuts in confectionery

Chestnuts are nutritionally-rich natural products that are high in several proteins, minerals, vitamins, essential fibers, and fatty acids. Processed chestnut products, such as powdered or pureed chestnuts, are found in distinct flavors such as sweet and savory taste, sweetened, and unsweetened. Due to these properties, chestnuts have a variety of applications in confectionery, where they are used as healthy ingredients to attract consumers. The inclusion of processed chestnuts for applications in confectioneries helps vendors to offer their products under the premium category. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Chestnuts Market Are:

Berjaya Corp. Berhad

Chengde Shenli Food Co. Ltd.

Chestnut Growers Inc.

E. & A. Potamianou Inc.

Planet Green Holdings Corp.

Qinhuangdao Yanshan Chestnut Co. Ltd.

SAMRIOĞLU Group of Companies

Shandong Maria Food Co. Ltd.

Shandong Zhifeng Foodstuffs Co. Ltd.