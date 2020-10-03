Machine Vision Camera Market 2020 – Size Analysis by Growth Trends, Share, Opportunities and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024
The “Machine Vision Camera market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Machine Vision Camera industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Machine Vision Camera market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.
About Machine Vision Camera Market:
Global Machine Vision Camera Market: About this marketOur machine vision camera market analysis considers sales from both industrial and non-industrial end-users. Our study also finds the sales of machine vision camera in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the industrial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as inspections and guiding robotic operations will play a significant role in the industrial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global machine vision camera market report looks at factors such as demand in non-industrial sectors, adoption of machine vision systems for medical and life science research, and increased demand for vision-guided industrial robots in APAC. However, high cost of implementation, technical issues in deploying machine vision cameras, and low frequency of repurchase may hamper the growth of the machine vision camera industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Machine Vision Camera Market:
Increased demand from non-industrial sectors.
The demand for machine vision cameras is increasing in various non-industrial sectors, such as defense surveillance systems, forensic, robotic surgery, intelligent traffic systems, border security, and health monitoring, as these cameras provide quality inspection images that help reduce process errors such as improper filling, defective product in the production line, and packaging errors. Machine vision cameras are used to monitor processes such as fruit picking and removing vegetable roots from the farmland. Fruits and vegetables are then inspected for quality during the quality control stage using machine vision systems. The installation of machine vision systems in supermarkets and hypermarkets helps in identifying offenders. This demand from non-industrial sectors will lead to the expansion of the global machine vision camera market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.
Technical advances
Vendors readily adopt technological advances in machine vision cameras to cater to the growing demand of consumers for products with features such as miniaturization of cameras and processors, embedded technologies, and application-specific vision cameras. Further, deep learning, artificial intelligence and cognitive systems are also being applied to machine vision systems. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Machine Vision Camera Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
Machine Vision Camera Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Some Points from Machine Vision Camera Market Report TOC:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
