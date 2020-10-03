Amniotic Membrane Market 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Challenges, Key Drivers, Top Key Players, Growth Statistics Forecast to 2024

The “Amniotic Membrane market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Amniotic Membrane industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Amniotic Membrane market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Amniotic Membrane Market:

Global Amniotic Membrane Market: About this marketOur amniotic membrane market analysis considers sales from cryopreserved amniotic membrane and dehydrated amniotic membrane types. Our study also finds the sales of amniotic membrane in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increased coverage of cryopreserved products in reimbursement schemes of governments will play a significant role in the cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global amniotic membrane market report looks at factors such as extensive use of amniotic membrane transplantation in ophthalmic surgeries, high demand for amniotic membrane in wound repair and reconstruction, and rising demand for biocompatible scaffolds. However, a limited supply of amniotic membranes, the presence of stringent regulations, and issues related to preservations and contamination may hamper the growth of the amniotic membrane industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Amniotic Membrane Market:

Market Driver: Rising Demand For Biocompatible Scaffolds.

Market Challenge: Limited Supply Of Amniotic Membranes.

Market Trend: Rise In The Development Of New Applications Through Research

Rising demand for biocompatible scaffolds

Amniotic membranes have become essential components in tissue engineering-based research and treatment procedures that incorporate the use of these biocompatible membranes as a scaffold. The increasing demand for naturally derived materials in tissue scaffolding has helped surge the demand for amniotic membranes. These membranes have a specialized structure and show substantial biological viability (low immunogenicity, anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrosis, and reasonable mechanical property) that makes them an ideal candidate for creating bio-scaffolds. The increasing demand for bio-scaffolds in repair and regenerative therapies for the treatment of bone, cartilage, ligament, skin, vascular tissues, neural tissues, and skeletal muscles will lead to the expansion of the global amniotic membrane market at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

Rise in the development of new applications through research

Intense growth in government funding and research activities in the global amniotic membrane market has resulted in the development of potential applications for amniotic membranes that are expected to find significant adoption in the coming years. For instance, amniotic membrane-based therapies have become an integral part of regenerative medicines. Moreover, advances in tissue preservations have resulted in the pipeline development of amniotic membranes with new preservation technologies such as viable lyopreserved human amniotic membrane (VLAM) that claims improved benefits in diabetic wound treatments and longer shelf life. Other potential developments under research include the use of amniotic membranes in tissue remodeling (denuded amniotic membrane), anti-cancer therapy, and lower nasal reconstruction. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Amniotic Membrane Market Are:

Celularity Inc.

Human Regenerative Technologies LLC

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Katena Products Inc.

MiMedx Group Inc.

NuVision Biotherapies Ltd.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Surgenex LLC