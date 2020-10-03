Kimchi Market by Size 2020 – Regional Trends, Global Trends, Development Status, Future Plans, Business Share Forecast to 2024
The “Kimchi market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Kimchi industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Kimchi market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.
About Kimchi Market:
Global Kimchi Market: About this marketOur kimchi market analysis considers sales from conventional kimchi and organic kimchi products. Our study also finds the sales of kimchi in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the conventional kimchi segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as challenges associated with the shift from conventional ingredient production to high-scale organic production will play a significant role in the conventional kimchi segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global kimchi market report looks at factors such as product launches, health benefits offered by kimchi, and initiatives for the development of the kimchi industry. However, product recalls, growing preference for freshly prepared kimchi, and the availability of other fermented foods may hamper the growth of the kimchi industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Kimchi Market:
Health benefits offered by kimchi
Kimchi is a low-fat, high-fiber food product widely available through various distribution channels. Consumers worldwide have started opting for healthy food products owing to the side effects associated with processed food products that contain added flavors and other additives. Kimchi offers a wide range of health benefits. As kimchi is fermented, it contains healthy bacteria called lactobacilli, which aids in digestion. Also, the by-product of fermentation probiotics can prevent infections among consumers. Kimchi contains Vitamin A that can help to get rid of free radicals that cause cancer. Also, Vitamin A helps maintain healthy eyesight. Such benefits offered by kimchi will lead to the expansion of the global kimchi market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for plant-based diets
Plant-based diets are gaining popularity worldwide owing to growing consumer inclination toward healthy food. Kimchi is made of plant-based ingredients such as cabbage, radish, ginger, and onion. The growing shift toward plant-based diets is encouraging some of the vendors in the market in focus to launch new variants of plant-based kimchi. Some of the factors encouraging consumer shift toward plant-based diets are the health risks associated with meat consumption and growing focus on animal welfare. Plant-based food products contain necessary nutrients such as fiber, antioxidants, magnesium, folate, potassium, beneficial plant compounds, and vitamins. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Some Key Players of Kimchi Market Are:
Kimchi Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
Kimchi Market Report Highlights: –
- The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
- The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
- The report discusses detailed information about market opportunities.
- The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
- The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
- The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.
Kimchi Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
