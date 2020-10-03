Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Challenges, Key Drivers, Top Key Players, Growth Statistics Forecast to 2024

The “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: About this marketOur active pharmaceutical ingredients market analysis considers sales from captive API and contract API. Our study also finds the sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the contract API segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for low-cost drugs will play a significant role in the contract API segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global active pharmaceutical ingredients market report looks at factors such as evolving API manufacturing scenarios in developing countries, increasing the number of type II drug master (DMFs), and growing need to focus on core competencies. However, growing concerns regarding outsourced APIs and capacity utilization constraints may hamper the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients industry over the forecast period.

Market Driver: Increasing Number Of Type Ii Drug Master Files (Dmfs).

Market Challenge: Capacity Utilization Constraints.

Market Trend: Paradigm Shift In Api Manufacturing

Increasing number of type II drug master files (DMFs)

The market has witnessed a steady rise in the number of DMF filings over the past two decades. This is due to the increasing investments to enhance manufacturing facilities by Asian companies to meet international quality standards. In addition, market players in India are increasingly focusing on achieving compliance with standards laid by various regulatory agencies such as the US FDA, TGA, MHRA, Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, and SAHPRA. The increasing DMF approvals by regulatory agencies are providing significant growth opportunities for API manufacturers. Such factors will lead to the expansion of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Paradigm shift in API manufacturing

Traditionally, most of the pharmaceutical companies have been relying on their in-house capabilities for the discovery, development, and manufacturing of APIs. However, the captive API manufacturing has seen an overhaul in the last few decades as many pharmaceutical companies are focusing on outsourcing a large share of their research and manufacturing processes to CMOs or other drug manufacturing organizations. The decision to outsource an API depends on several factors, such as industry trends, the cost of acquiring new in-house technologies, and the availability of internal capacity. Outsourcing of API enables innovators as well as generic drug manufacturers to meet aggressive development timelines while capitalizing significant efficiencies in the supply chain. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Are:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Lupin Ltd.

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.