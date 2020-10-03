Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Market 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Challenges, Key Drivers, Top Key Players, Growth Statistics Forecast to 2024

The “Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Market:

Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Devices Market: About this marketOur needle-free drug delivery devices market analysis considers sales from inhalers, transdermal patches, and jet injectors. Our study also finds the sales of needle-free drug delivery devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the inhalers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high incidence of asthma will play a significant role in the inhalers segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global needle-free drug delivery devices market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic disease, rising number of new product launches, and the growing number of strategic alliances. However, frequent product recalls, stringent regulations associated with drug-device combination products, and high costs associated with needle-free drug delivery devices may hamper the growth of the needle-free drug delivery devices industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Market:

Market Driver: Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases.

Market Challenge: High Costs Associated With Needle-Free Drug Delivery Devices.

Market Trend: Technological Advances In Needle-Free Drug Delivery Devices

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Chronic diseases such as diabetes, especially type 1 diabetes is on the rise. According to the OECD, in 2017, about 600 children per 100,000 children had type 1 diabetes in Finland. With growing pollution and respiratory infections, instances of asthma have also dramatically increased. Physicians use needle-free drug delivery devices to administer insulin to children with type 1 diabetes. These devices also prove to be quite effective in the immediate administration of asthmatic medications. Needle-free drug delivery devices administer drugs through the skin of patients either by using shock waves or as a pressure generated by gas or electrophoresis. With the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes and asthma, the need for needle-free drug delivery devices is increasing, which will lead to the expansion of the global needle-free drug delivery devices market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Technological advances in needle-free drug delivery devices

The intense competition in the market is compelling vendors to invest in R&D to expand their product portfolios. They are developing innovative and advanced devices to administer regular medications for disease management. These devices facilitate the process of drug administration for the management of several diseases and health conditions. The integration of software with needle-free drug delivery devices helps patients to adhere to their regular regimen of medication and, at the same, allows physicians to analyze the condition of their patients and improve the management of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Market Are:

3M Co.

Antares Pharma Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Co.

Enesi Pharma Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

PharmaJet Inc.