Radiology Information Systems Market 2020: Industry Outlook by Size, Share, Business Growth Opportunities, Industry Plans Forecast by 2024

The “Radiology Information Systems market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Radiology Information Systems industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Radiology Information Systems market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Radiology Information Systems Market:

Global Radiology Information Systems Market: About this marketOur radiology information systems market analysis considers sales from integrated RIS and standalone RIS products. Our study also finds the sales of radiology information systems in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the integrated RIS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as advanced technologies, such as PACS, EHR, and HIS. will play a significant role in the integrated RIS segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global radiology information systems market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors, demand for workflow management technology, and laws and regulations supporting the use of healthcare technology solutions. However, the high cost of healthcare technology solutions, limitations of healthcare technology solutions, and slowing demand for standalone RIS may hamper the growth of the radiology information systems industry over the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/15066020

Market Dynamics of Radiology Information Systems Market:

Market Driver: Increasing Prevalence Of Diseases And Related Risk Factors.

Market Challenge: Limitations Of Healthcare Technology Solutions.

Market Trend: Increasing Demand For Cloud-Based Systems

Increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors

The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, orthopedic diseases, neurological diseases, and CVD is increasing. The risk factors associated with these chronic conditions including smoking, hypertension, obesity, and diabetes have also increased considerably in recent years. Medical imaging tests such as MRI and CT are vital in the diagnosis and management of chronic diseases. This is increasing the demand for workflow management technologies such as radiology information systems (RIS) to create, store, manage, manipulate, and distribute radiological data and images of patients. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors will lead to the expansion of the global radiology information systems market at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for cloud-based systems

The integration of cloud technology in RIS offers numerous advantages to end-users, such as providing a secure platform to store the sensitive data of patients, increased productivity as it allows access, sharing, exchange, and viewing of data from anywhere anytime, and increased cost savings as cloud storage eliminates the need to purchase and install additional local network storage devices. Moreover, the increasing integration of cloud services in RIS reduces the dependency on IT administrators as most technical tasks are taken care of by the cloud service provider and the RIS vendor. Cloud computing provides pay-for-use pricing systems to end-users. It helps clients avoid paying for unused memory. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Radiology Information Systems Market Are:

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Epic Systems Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV