Radiology Information Systems Market 2020: Industry Outlook by Size, Share, Business Growth Opportunities, Industry Plans Forecast by 2024
The “Radiology Information Systems market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Radiology Information Systems industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Radiology Information Systems market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.
About Radiology Information Systems Market:
Global Radiology Information Systems Market: About this marketOur radiology information systems market analysis considers sales from integrated RIS and standalone RIS products. Our study also finds the sales of radiology information systems in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the integrated RIS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as advanced technologies, such as PACS, EHR, and HIS. will play a significant role in the integrated RIS segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global radiology information systems market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors, demand for workflow management technology, and laws and regulations supporting the use of healthcare technology solutions. However, the high cost of healthcare technology solutions, limitations of healthcare technology solutions, and slowing demand for standalone RIS may hamper the growth of the radiology information systems industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Radiology Information Systems Market:
Increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors
The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, orthopedic diseases, neurological diseases, and CVD is increasing. The risk factors associated with these chronic conditions including smoking, hypertension, obesity, and diabetes have also increased considerably in recent years. Medical imaging tests such as MRI and CT are vital in the diagnosis and management of chronic diseases. This is increasing the demand for workflow management technologies such as radiology information systems (RIS) to create, store, manage, manipulate, and distribute radiological data and images of patients. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors will lead to the expansion of the global radiology information systems market at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for cloud-based systems
The integration of cloud technology in RIS offers numerous advantages to end-users, such as providing a secure platform to store the sensitive data of patients, increased productivity as it allows access, sharing, exchange, and viewing of data from anywhere anytime, and increased cost savings as cloud storage eliminates the need to purchase and install additional local network storage devices. Moreover, the increasing integration of cloud services in RIS reduces the dependency on IT administrators as most technical tasks are taken care of by the cloud service provider and the RIS vendor. Cloud computing provides pay-for-use pricing systems to end-users. It helps clients avoid paying for unused memory. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Some Key Players of Radiology Information Systems Market Are:
Radiology Information Systems Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
Radiology Information Systems Market Report Highlights: –
- The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
- The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
- The report discusses detailed information about market opportunities.
- The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
- The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
- The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.
Radiology Information Systems Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Some Points from Radiology Information Systems Market Report TOC:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
