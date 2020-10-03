Eczema Therapeutics Market 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Challenges, Key Drivers, Top Key Players, Growth Statistics Forecast to 2024

The “Eczema Therapeutics market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Eczema Therapeutics industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Eczema Therapeutics market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Eczema Therapeutics Market:

Global Eczema Therapeutics Market: About this marketOur eczema therapeutics market analysis considers sales from atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, and other indication. Our study also finds the sales of eczema therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the atopic dermatitis segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high prevalence of chronic, highly pruritic inflammatory skin disorders will play a significant role in the atopic dermatitis segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global eczema therapeutics market report looks at factors such as the high prevalence of atopic dermatitis, strong pipeline landscapes, and major product launches. However, side effects associated with corticosteroids, intense competition among vendors, and stringent regulatory guidelines may hamper the growth of the eczema therapeutics industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Eczema Therapeutics Market:

Market Driver: High Prevalence Of Atopic Dermatitis.

Market Challenge: Intense Competition Among Vendors.

Market Trend: Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

High prevalence of atopic dermatitis

Exposure to skin irritants including soaps or cleaners and allergens such as pet dander, pollen, or peanuts can lead to eczema. It is also caused by infections, dry skin, and stress. Atopic dermatitis is one of the most prevalent forms of eczema which requires multiple visits to dermatologists and numerous medications for treatment. China, India, and Japan are the three major revenue contributors to the market as these regions of Asia constitute a huge patient pool and consequently exhibit a high demand for eczema therapeutics. Thus, the high prevalence of atopic dermatitis will lead to the expansion of the global eczema therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Increasing healthcare expenditure

Healthcare expenditure is increasing owing to the growing prevalence of allergic and inflammatory skin diseases in people globally. For the treatment of highly prevalent diseases such as atopic dermatitis, dermatologists are prescribing many OTC drugs and generic medications such as corticosteroids, antihistamines, and topical antiseptics due to the high number of clinical visits. The market is also witnessing an increased adoption of expensive, novel, and branded drugs for a more effective treatment. Moreover, the growing awareness of the need for early diagnosis of skin diseases, as well as the risks of negligence in seeking timely medical help, is making people increasingly health-conscious, which, in turn, is organically increasing the healthcare expenditure.

Some Key Players of Eczema Therapeutics Market Are:

AbbVie Inc.

Alliance Pharma Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Co.

Encore Dermatology Inc.

LEO Pharma AS

Mylan NV

Pfizer Inc.