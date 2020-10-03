Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in the US Market 2020: Industry Outlook by Size, Share, Business Growth Opportunities, Industry Plans Forecast by 2024
The “Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in the US market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in the US industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in the US market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.
About Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in the US Market:
Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in the US: About this marketOur neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in the US analysis considers sales ICP monitoring devices, EEG devices, EMG devices, and other products. In 2019, the ICP monitoring devices segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing number of traumatic brain injury and brain tumor cases will play a significant role in the ICP monitoring devices segment to maintain its market position. Also, our neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in the US report looks at factors such as increasing incidences and prevalence of neurological conditions, new product launches, and the growing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, high costs associated with neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices, complications related to neurodiagnostic procedures and monitoring, and frequent product recalls may hamper the growth of the neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in the US industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in the US Market:
Increasing incidences and prevalence of neurological conditions
Patients with a comprehensive range of neurological disorders, including epilepsy, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and brain tumors, have a substantial risk of developing a disability. These neurological disorders develop due to several factors such as bacterial and viral infections, genetic factors, and the lack of immune response. Healthcare professionals use neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices such as EEG, EMG, MEG, and ICP to diagnose neurological diseases for further interventions to save the life of the patients. The increasing number of cases of patients with brain tumors and stroke in the US is driving the need for brain hemorrhage treatment. Stroke can also lead to malignant cerebral edema, which increases the intracranial pressure and brain shift. Intracranial pressure can be monitored using ICP monitoring devices. Thus, the growing use of neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices due to the high prevalence of neurological conditions in the US will lead to the expansion of the neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in the US at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
Paradigm shift toward hybrid brain-computer interface
The demand for non-invasive, hybrid brain-computer interface (HBCI) technologies has increased for enhancing and improving the accuracy of neurodiagnostic procedures. EEG is the widely accepted and majorly performed procedure for diagnosis purposes. It is mostly used in combination with other modalities such as EMG and PSG to enhance the number of control commands, improve accuracy, and minimize the signal detection time. HBCI generally combines with one or more brain-computer interface (BCI) signals or human-machine interface (HMI) biosignals, which helps in improving customer satisfaction and boosting system performance. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Some Key Players of Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in the US Market Are:
Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in the US Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in the US Market Report Highlights: –
- The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
- The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
- The report discusses detailed information about market opportunities.
- The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
- The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
- The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.
Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in the US Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
