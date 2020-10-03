Feed Acidulants Market 2020 – Size Analysis by Growth Trends, Share, Opportunities and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024
The “Feed Acidulants market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Feed Acidulants industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Feed Acidulants market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.
About Feed Acidulants Market:
Global Feed Acidulants Market: About this marketOur feed acidulants market analysis considers sales from poultry, ruminant, swine, aquaculture, and other animal types. Our study also finds the sales of feed acidulants in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the poultry segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising concerns about animal health and growing demand for eggs will play a significant role in the poultry segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global feed acidulants market report looks at factors such as an increase in global meat consumption, advantages of feed acidulants, and rising disease outbreaks in livestock. However, increasing demand for plant-based proteins, regulations on manufacturing feed acidulants, and the development of clean meat products may hamper the growth of the feed acidulants industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Feed Acidulants Market:
Rising disease outbreaks in livestock
Disease outbreaks in livestock not only lead to poor health and loss of animals but also impact meat production and the consumption and sale of animal feed. This is encouraging market vendors to add additives such as probiotics, acidulants, antioxidants, enzymes, and vitamins in livestock feed to prevent the outbreak of disease. The use of acidulants and natural growth promoters (NGP) in feed improves the nutritional quality of feed and promote overall feed absorption and assimilation. This rising disease outbreaks in livestock will lead to the expansion of the global feed acidulants market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Adoption of new technologies
Vendors are investing in developing sustainable technologies to produce animal feed acidulants. They are also investing in modern technologies to increase their production capabilities. Investments in the development of modern technology centers are also increasing. The adoption of new technologies by vendors and increasing investments in R&D can drive the growth of the global feed acidulants market during the forecast period.
Some Key Players of Feed Acidulants Market Are:
Feed Acidulants Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
Feed Acidulants Market Report Highlights: –
- The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
- The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
- The report discusses detailed information about market opportunities.
- The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
- The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
- The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.
Feed Acidulants Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
