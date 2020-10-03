Top stories

Bathroom Accessories Market by Size 2020 – Regional Trends, Global Trends, Development Status, Future Plans, Business Share Forecast to 2024

The “Bathroom Accessories market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Bathroom Accessories industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Bathroom Accessories market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Bathroom Accessories Market:

Global Bathroom Accessories Market: About this marketOur bathroom accessories market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of bathroom accessories in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as touch and feel aspects and a wide range of products based on the requirements and budgets will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global bathroom accessories market report looks at factors such as growing awareness about sanitary and personal hygiene, growth of the housing sector, and increasing demand for premium bathroom accessories. However, long product replacement cycle, competition from the unorganized sector, and increasing criticality of inventory management may hamper the growth of the bathroom accessories industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Bathroom Accessories Market:

  • Market Driver: Growing Awareness About Sanitary And Personal Hygiene.
  • Market Challenge: Long Product Replacement Cycle.
  • Market Trend: Advent Of Smart Bathrooms

    • Growing awareness about sanitary and personal hygiene
    Growing awareness about sanitary hygiene has encouraged consumers to ensure the maintenance of hygienic bathrooms. Hygienic bathrooms include several accessories such as washbasins, tissue holders, towel hangers, soap dispensers, toothbrush holders, trash cans, and paper towel machines. Also, the importance of good sanitary and personal hygiene practices for leading a healthy life is driving the demand for bathroom accessories such as antimicrobial toilet seats. This is also encouraging vendors such as Kohler, TOTO, and others to offer antimicrobial toilet seats. Therefore, growing awareness about the hygiene market will lead to the expansion of the global bathroom accessories market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

    Advent of smart bathrooms
    Smart bathrooms are built with accessories that can sense voice and function as per the instructions. These smart bathrooms allow users to control the lights, security, and temperature through smartphones and other gadgets. In addition, these bathrooms incorporate convenient to use digital bathroom accessories such as digital faucets to conserve water and energy. Products like digital faucets include features such as digital temperature control settings and touchless technology. Furthermore, smart bathrooms are also equipped with digital shower panels with an LCD to help the user control the flow of water from the shower, play music, and set the water temperature. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

    Some Key Players of Bathroom Accessories Market Are:

  • Bradley Corp.
  • Duravit AG
  • Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.
  • HSIL Ltd.
  • Kohler Co.
  • LIXIL Group Corp.
  • Masco Corp.
  • Norcros Plc
  • Roca Sanitario SA
  • and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

    Bathroom Accessories Market Segmentation Analysis:

    By Type:

    • Type 1
    • Type 2
    • Type 3

    Bathroom Accessories Market Report Highlights: –

    • The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
    • The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
    • The report discusses detailed information about market opportunities.
    • The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
    • The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
    • The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

    Bathroom Accessories Market Segment by Regions:

    • APAC
    • Americas
    • EMEA 

