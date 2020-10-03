Cleansing Lotion Market 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Challenges, Key Drivers, Top Key Players, Growth Statistics Forecast to 2024

The “Cleansing Lotion market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Cleansing Lotion industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Cleansing Lotion market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Cleansing Lotion Market:

Global Cleansing Lotion Market: About this marketOur cleansing lotion market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of cleansing lotion in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the number of departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cleansing lotion market report looks at factors such as the popularity of e-commerce aiding the sales of cleansing lotions, increasing demand for beauty products, and growing demand among millennials. However, rising pressure to ensure the safety and quality of personal products, large investments needed to sustain consumer loyalty, and the threat from counterfeit products may hamper the growth of the cleansing lotion industry over the forecast period.

Professionals such as personal stylists and models in the fashion industry extensively use products like foundations, concealers, and other makeup items. This is driving the demand for cleansing lotions as they are used as a makeup removal product. The growth of the fashion industry will further boost the purchase volume of cleansing lotion products and premium BPC products. The sales volume of cleansing lotions is also higher in developed regions owing to a larger population base of beauty-conscious people and higher per capita spending on BPC products. Thus, the increasing demand for beauty products will lead to the expansion of the global cleansing lotion market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Several cleansing lotions are available in different forms, such as wipes, scrubs, and masks, which have specific functionalities. Cleansing lotions are manufactured using multifunctional ingredients, such as sage and thyme, oat milk, kaolin, cocoa butter, sunflower and grapeseed oils, glycerin, lecithin, beeswax, vitamin C, chamomile, lemon oil, and other essential oils. The use of cleansing lotions that are produced using these ingredients offers benefits to customers. Cleansing lotions can be used to remove makeup and blackheads as well as increase the porosity of skin by removing various impurities, such as dust. They also aerate the skin and improve skin health. The use of cleansing lotion as a body wash and moisturizer is also gaining traction. The popularity of multifunctional cleansing products is increasing the demand for cleansing lotions.

Beiersdorf AG

CHANEL Ltd.

Christian Dior SE

Groupe Clarins

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

L’Oréal SA

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.