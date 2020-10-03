Conjugate Vaccines Market 2020: Industry Outlook by Size, Share, Business Growth Opportunities, Industry Plans Forecast by 2024

The “Conjugate Vaccines market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Conjugate Vaccines industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Conjugate Vaccines market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

Global Conjugate Vaccines Market: About this marketOur conjugate vaccines market analysis considers sales from the multivalent conjugate vaccine and monovalent conjugate vaccine types. Our study also finds the sales of conjugate vaccines in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the multivalent conjugate vaccine segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the prevention of diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, and invasive diseases will play a significant role in the multivalent conjugate vaccine segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global conjugate vaccines market report looks at factors such as increased funding for vaccine development, awareness about immunization programs and access to vaccines, and approval and regulatory incentives for conjugated vaccines. However, high costs associated with vaccine research, development, and manufacturing, safety concerns associated with conjugate vaccines, and challenges in development and global implementation of conjugate vaccines hamper the growth of the conjugate vaccines industry over the forecast period.

Market Driver: Increasing Awareness About Immunization Programs And Access To Vaccines.

Market Challenge: Challenges In The Development And Global Implementation Of Conjugate Vaccines.

Market Trend: Emergence Of Strategies To Improve Conjugate Vaccine Manufacturing

Increasing awareness about immunization programs and access to vaccines

Initiatives aimed at increasing the awareness about well recognized and successful public health immunization programs are promoting the overall vaccine coverage around the globe. For instance, World Pneumonia Day is celebrated every year on November 12 to lower the incidence of pneumonia and reduce the resultant mortality rate. Similarly, other programs are focusing on improving drug delivery and diagnostics to address the health issues in low and middle-income countries. Such initiatives targeted towards boosting access to vaccines will drive the demand for conjugate vaccines. Conjugate vaccines are developed to immunize against a single antigen or two or more strains of the same microorganism. Thus, the promotion of immunization programs will lead to the expansion of the global conjugate vaccines market at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Increasing efforts for stockpiling of conjugate vaccines

Governments are putting efforts to store vaccines in bulk to combat future emergency outbreaks of infectious diseases. For instance, The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) works in collaboration with several public and private organizations to procure vaccines to combat future emergency outbreaks of infectious diseases. Furthermore, the International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provisions for Epidemic Meningitis Control also unites several public and private organizations to support emergency health programs and disease outbreak programs. The ongoing efforts in this area are expected to present significant growth opportunities for the existing vendors to meet the unmet demand for meningococcal conjugate vaccines, which will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some Key Players of Conjugate Vaccines Market Are:

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Integrated Biotherapeutics Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

Pfenex Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.