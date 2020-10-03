Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market by Size 2020 – Regional Trends, Global Trends, Development Status, Future Plans, Business Share Forecast to 2024
The “Automotive Anti-roll Bar market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Automotive Anti-roll Bar industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Automotive Anti-roll Bar market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.
About Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market:
Global Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market: About this marketOur automotive anti-roll bar market analysis considers sales from both passenger cars and commercial vehicle applications. Our study also finds the sales of automotive anti-roll bar in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the passenger car segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high awareness about vehicle safety and the increasing need for driving comfort will play a significant role in the passenger car segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive anti-roll bar market report looks at factors such as growing emphasis on vehicle safety and comfort, increasing the number of motorsport events, and the popularity of utility vehicles. However, fluctuating cost of raw materials, the sharp decline in passenger car production and sales, and negligible adoption of advanced materials for anti-roll bars may hamper the growth of the automotive anti-roll bar industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market:
Rising popularity of utility vehicles
The need for automotive anti-roll bars is high for vehicles with high ground clearance, particularly utility vehicles. To address the demand for enhanced comfort in utility vehicles, various SUV manufacturers are installing technologically advanced anti-roll bars, including the electromechanical variants in their vehicle models. The high center of gravity and soft suspension in SUVs and off-road vehicles increase the chances of vehicle body roll which can be prevented by anti-roll bars. As a result, the high adoption of utility vehicles such as SUVs and CUVs will lead to the expansion of the global automotive anti-roll bar market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
Development of advanced automotive chassis control system
Significant improvements have been taking place in vehicle ride comfort and safety with the integration of electronic chassis control systems with technologically advanced components, including anti-roll bars, air springs, and bushings. Prominent OEMs are installing adjustable anti-roll bars for better vehicle handling, reduced articulation stiffness, and minimized single wheel stiffness. Furthermore, the anti-roll bars incorporated in the system allow the vehicle to maintain precise roll control during heavy cornering while decoupling the vehicle suspension system in a straight line for improved wheel articulation. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Some Key Players of Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Are:
Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Segmentation Analysis:
Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Report Highlights: –
- The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
- The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
- The report discusses detailed information about market opportunities.
- The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
- The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
- The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.
Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Some Points from Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Report TOC:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
