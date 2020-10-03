Watch Market 2020: Industry Outlook by Size, Share, Business Growth Opportunities, Industry Plans Forecast by 2024
The “Watch market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Watch industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Watch market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.
About Watch Market:
Global Watch Market: About this marketOur watch market analysis considers sales from both quartz and mechanical watches. Our study also finds the sales of the watch in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the quartz watches segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as less maintenance, high durability, and low manufacturing cost will play a significant role in the quartz watches segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global watch market report looks at factors such as rising demand for premium watches, celebrity endorsement, and the growing number of fashion-conscious consumers. However, the presence of counterfeit products, long product life cycles, and limited product awareness in developing regions may hamper the growth of the watch industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Watch Market:
Growing number of fashion-conscious consumers
Rising urbanization and the evolving fashion-consciousness among the people, particularly, men are supporting the growth of the apparel, accessories, and luxury goods industry. In addition to women, men have also started participating actively in personal styling and dressing as they are becoming increasingly beauty- and image-conscious. Moreover, watches are increasingly being perceived as a fashion accessory instead of just a timekeeping device. Thus, the growing number of fashion-conscious consumers coupled with the rising spending power of the people from the middle-income group will lead to the expansion of the global watch market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
Increase in the introduction of smart connected watches
The demand for smartwatches has been increasing in recent years. Factors including the increasing adoption of smart products and accessories among people, rising participation of people in sports, growing concerns about fitness from an early age, and the surging engagement of people in fitness and sports activities are expected to drive the smart connected watches market growth. Smartwatches allow users to track their day-to-day activities while controlling their smartphones by enabling access to camera and music player, read messages and emails, and attend or decline calls. Furthermore, vendors operating in the global watch market are introducing smartwatches equipped with an activity tracker, app alerts, multiple time zones, and calendar alerts. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Some Key Players of Watch Market Are:
Watch Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
Watch Market Report Highlights: –
- The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
- The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
- The report discusses detailed information about market opportunities.
- The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
- The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
- The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.
Watch Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
