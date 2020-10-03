Ale Beer Market 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Challenges, Key Drivers, Top Key Players, Growth Statistics Forecast to 2024

The “Ale Beer market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Ale Beer industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Ale Beer market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Ale Beer Market:

Global Ale Beer Market: About this market
Our ale beer market analysis considers sales from both on-trade and off-trade distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of ale beer in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the on-trade segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising popularity of pubbing and nightlife among millennials will play a significant role in the on-trade segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ale beer market report looks at factors such as growing online sales, product launches, and rising demand from millennials. However, stringent regulations on alcoholic beverages, campaigns against alcohol consumption, and rising competition from other beverages may hamper the growth of the ale beer industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Ale Beer Market:

Market Driver: Growing Demand From Millennials.

Market Challenge: Rising Competition From Other Beverages.

Market Trend: Increasing Awareness About Low-Alcohol Beer

Growing demand from millennials

Growing demand from millennials

The demand for a wide range of alcoholic beverages, including ale beer, is high among millennials, who constitute a major segment of the global population. According to the US Census Bureau, in 2018, millennials almost exceeded baby boomers in the country. Factors such as the prevalence of social media and the expansion of multicultural consumers are creating an awareness of the authenticity of several types of ale beer among millennials. The on-trade spending and consumption of ale beer will lead to the expansion of the global ale beer market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness about low-alcohol beer

Increasing awareness about low-alcohol beer

With increasing focus on healthy food and beverages and the adoption of a healthier lifestyle, the preference for ale beer with low alcohol and low calories has increased worldwide. The increasing awareness among consumers about the perils of excessive alcohol drinking consumption such as migraines and increased risk of cancer is further is encouraging the shift to healthier options such as low-alcohol ale beer. Vendors operating in the global ale beer market are benefitting from this shift by introducing low-alcohol ale beer. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

