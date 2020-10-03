Plant-based Meat Market 2020: Industry Outlook by Size, Share, Business Growth Opportunities, Industry Plans Forecast by 2024
The “Plant-based Meat market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Plant-based Meat industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Plant-based Meat market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.
About Plant-based Meat Market:
Global Plant-based Meat Market: About this marketOur plant-based meat market analysis considers sales from plant-based beef, plant-based chicken, plant-based pork, and other types. Our study also finds the sales of plant-based meat in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the plant-based beef segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of product launches and innovations will play a significant role in the plant-based beef segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global plant-based meat market report looks at factors such as new product launches, growing investments by vendors in the market, and an increase in the number of people following the vegan lifestyle. However, increasing consumption of animal meat, the development of cell-based meat products, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the plant-based meat industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Plant-based Meat Market:
New product launches
Consumers across the world are increasingly becoming health conscious. This coupled with growing concerns pertaining to GHG emissions in the animal meat industry, has increased the demand for plant-based meat products. This is encouraging market vendors to introduce new products to cater to the growing demand for plant-based meat food across the world. For instance, in June 2019, Beyond Meat Inc. launched its latest product, Beyond Beef, which is free from GMOs, soy, and gluten. The product is designed to provide the same versatility, meaty texture, and juiciness of traditional beef. Such successful product launches are helping vendors to increase revenue and expand their presence in the market. These factors will lead to the expansion of the global plant-based meat market at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.
Growth of private label brands
The increasing prominence of private label brands is a positive trend that can influence the growth of the global plant-based meat market. Major retailers across the globe are coming with their own brands of plant-based meat products after realizing the growth potential of plant-based meat products. The private label product segment grew in terms of scope and size over the past decade. Unlike branded products, private label products are available at a low price. Thus, price-sensitive consumers are more likely to purchase private label products. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Some Key Players of Plant-based Meat Market Are:
Plant-based Meat Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
Plant-based Meat Market Report Highlights: –
- The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
- The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
- The report discusses detailed information about market opportunities.
- The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
- The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
- The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.
Plant-based Meat Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
