Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Market 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Challenges, Key Drivers, Top Key Players, Growth Statistics Forecast to 2024

Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market: About this marketOur automotive ADAS market analysis considers sales from both passenger cars and commercial vehicle applications. Our study also finds the sales of automotive ADAS in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the passenger car segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as enhanced safety will play a significant role in the passenger car segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive ADAS market report looks at factors such as the decline in sensor prices, an increase in travel time, and stringent regulations promoting adoption ADAS. However, high costs associated with service and maintenance of ADAS, functional issues associated with adverse weather conditions, and lack of trust in system reliability may hamper the growth of the automotive ADAS industry over the forecast period.

Market Driver: Increase In Travel Time.

Market Challenge: Lack Of Trust In System Reliability.

Market Trend: Adoption Of V2X Technology To Enhance Adas Performance

Increase in travel time

Rise in traffic congestion and long-distance traveling are some key factors that have led to an increase in the time spent in vehicles. This has led to a demand for the incorporation of safety functions such as ADAS in passenger cars to assist drivers. Developed economies such as the US and the UK are adopting ADAS technologies such as AEBS, TPMS, BSD, LDWS, and ACC as a standard fitment in recent times. The inclusion of ADAS features in vehicles also helps to increase comfort and reduce stress. Thus, the increase in travel time will lead to the incorporation of automotive ADAS in vehicles will lead to the expansion of the global automotive ADAS market at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.

Adoption of V2X technology to enhance ADAS performance

The automotive industry has been witnessing quick developments in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle technologies. For instance, the advent of 5G technology is anticipated to boost the adoption of cellular V2X during the forecast period.

Also, prominent vendors are working on integrating V2X communication with ADAS as a part of advanced safety solutions to make modern cars safe and more convenient to drive in remote areas. Also, V2X communication shelps ADAS in detecting objects precisely. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Market Are:

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

Veoneer Inc.